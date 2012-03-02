aleo solar AG at Ecobuild 2012: presenting solutions for social housing and community schemes

Oldenburg, Prenzlau, 2 March 2012. aleo solar AG is exhibiting at the Ecobuild exhibition from 20 to 22 March 2012 (Booth N2930). This event is the UK’s leading trade show for renewable energy, and aleo solar will be presenting a wide range of solar modules and will have an area of the stand dedicated to social housing and community schemes.



Currently aleo solar operates within a framework dedicated to this sector trading under the name LCX Solar Ltd., and provides cost effective photovoltaic based solutions. This framework is open to all organisations in this sector, and members of the framework including social housing partners will also be present at Ecobuild to advice. “Developments in the UK photovoltaic market offer excellent prospects”, says Ian Glover Sales Manager aleo solar Great Britain.



aleo solar sees itself as a service company. “We don’t just supply our specialist dealers with solar modules and optimally suited inverters and frames. We also provide expert technical consultation on the arrangement of the plants and extensive marketing support”, explains Ian Glover. Consumers can acquire aleo PV systems only via authorised dealers. This specialist dealer model has enabled aleo solar to forge strong links with customers and achieve closer monitoring of developments in global photovoltaic markets. aleo solar’s specialist dealers ensure professional installation while establishing proximity to the customer.



The Company



aleo solar AG produces and distributes premium solar modules and systems for the international photovoltaic market. Since 2009, the Bosch Group has owned a majority share of aleo solar AG (DE000A0JM634), which was originally founded in 2001 and has been listed on the stock exchange since 2006. As a premium manufacturer with 995 employees, aleo solar maintains a strong global presence with subsidiaries active in all important photovoltaic markets. Its main plant in Prenzlau, Germany and two additional plants in Spain and China provide the aleo solar group with an annual production capacity of 390 megawatts. In 2011, the company’s turnover amounted to € 462 million.