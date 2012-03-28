PV manufacturing industry in India set for take-off in August

[March 28, London, England] A recent research study has shown that the race to meet installation deadlines has triggered a surge of PV installations in India from Q4 2011 until now, attention has now shifted towards the manufacturers, both local and international, who can supply the projects.



The National Solar Mission (JNNSM), in conjunction with state-level policies, offers thousands of project megawatts that need supplying. At the inauguration of the policy in 2008, Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh stated that “one of the Mission objectives is to take a global leadership role in solar manufacturing of leading edge solar technologies”, and this is now being realised.



However, there are challenges for the market. The traditional growing pains that every emerging market suffers from are yet to be overcome, such as establishing a supply chain and scaling up operations. Securing finance is a debilitating challenge for Indian manufacturers, and the spectre of cheap competition has made winning vital orders problematic.



In response to overwhelming calls to answer these challenges, PV Insider have released details of the PV Manufacturing Summit India (1-2 August, Gurgaon, Delhi). The first ever conference that is exclusively dedicated to tackling the challenges of the photovoltaic industry in India, PV Insider state that the conference will help the industry maximise its manufacturing potential to both exploit India’s great opportunity and get competitive internationally.



Speaking at the release of the event launch, organiser Matt Carr stated that “a strong focus on Indianisation, competitiveness and technology will give delegates the tools they need to make big wins in Indi. The conference has been created with manufactures in mind to help the industry overcome its obstacles in one of the most promising PV markets in the world. .”



Details of the speaking line-up were also disclosed – with industry heavyweights First Solar, Moser Baer, Schott Solar, BHEL and Mahindra Solar amongst the first companies confirmed.



To see more details of the speaker line-up, agenda, and get the online brochure, visit:



www.pv-insider.com/manufacturing-india



Contact:



Matt Carr

PV Insider

matt@pv-insider.com