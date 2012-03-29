APRICUS INC. GAINS AIA CONTINUING EDUCATION PROVIDER APPROVAL

March 27, 2012 – Apricus, a leading designer and manufacturer of solar hot water and hydronic heating products, is pleased to announce that the American Institute of Architects (AIA) has recognized Apricus Inc. as an approved provider for AIA Continuing Education and learning-unit (LU) credits.



“We are delighted to now offer a higher level of service to architects, engineers and building professionals by providing AIA Continuing Education Courses for solar heating and cooling technology. Apricus now offers both face-to-face and distance learning courses for AIA HSW/SD LU’s,” said Nigel Ruddell, VP of Apricus Inc.



For a complete listing of available courses visit www.apricus.com and click on the AIA Continuing Education Courses link at the bottom right of the screen. To request a course for your company or organization contact Apricus directly at 1-877-458-2634.



About Apricus



Apricus is a leading designer and manufacturer of solar hot water and hydronic heating products for residential and commercial use. With a rapidly growing distribution network throughout North America, offices in the US, France, and Australia, and representation in over 30 countries; our range of renewable energy products provide simple and effective solutions for families and businesses concerned about the effects of climate change and rising energy costs.