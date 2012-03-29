Siemens wins second solar receivers order for solar power plant in India

Siemens UVAC 2010 receivers, which convert thermal solar energy to heat, provide developers with consistently high revenues as a result of their high solar absorption and product durability. The UVAC 2010 is Siemens fifth generation solar receiver product, with outstanding heat output and reliability proven over 20 years of successful solar power plant operations. The Megha power plant is being constructed as part of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM), the Indian government’s ongoing program for promoting solar power. The program envisages installing up to 20 gigawatts of solar power capacity in India by the year 2022.



“The Indian market is of great importance for us, and we are committed to supplying the best in products, such as the UVAC 2010, as well as complete systems,” said Shmuel Fledel, CEO of Siemens Solar Thermal Energy Business Unit. “It is gratifying to see local developers like Megha recognizing the quality of our technology.”



Siemens offers highly efficient products as well as system solutions, such as solar fields, power blocks and complete plant solutions, for parabolic trough power plants. As already announced earlier this year, Siemens received an order to supply UVAC 2010 solar receivers for the Abhijeet power plant in Rajasthan, India. Additionally Siemens has been awarded in January three orders to

supply a total of four steam turbine generator units for solar thermal power plants in the same state.



“After careful review of solar receiver, we decided to select the UVAC 2010 based on its proven track records and performance,” noted Shri B. Srinivasa Reddy, Director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. “The solar receiver is one of the critical components in the power plant, and its continuous output over the life of the project is critical for our revenues.”



Products and solutions for solar thermal power plants are part of Siemens’ Environmental Portfolio. In fiscal 2011, revenue from the Portfolio totaled about €30 billion, making Siemens one of the world’s largest suppliers of ecofriendly technologies. In the same period, our products and solutions enabled customers to reduce their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by nearly 320 million tons, an amount equal to the total annual CO2 emissions of Berlin, Delhi, Hong Kong, Istanbul, London, New York, Singapore and Tokyo.



The Siemens Energy Sector is the world’s leading supplier of a complete spectrum of products, services and solutions for power generation in thermal power plants and using renewables, power transmission in grids and for the extraction, processing and transport of oil and gas. In fiscal 2011 (ended September 30), the Energy Sector had revenues of EUR24.9 billion and received new orders totaling approximately EUR31.8 billion and posted a profit of EUR3.9 billion. On October 1, 2011, the Energy Sector had a work force of more than 82,000. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/energy.