Caleffi’s new List Price Catalog 2012 is now available. We have combined all our product families - Hydronic, Solar, GEO and Biomass - into a comprehensive catalog with detailed product information and pricing for your convenience. You will also find our new products for 2012 including:



 Thermostatic radiator valves and actuators

 ThermoMix™ and ThermoBloc™ Biomass boiler protection valves and pump assemblies

 ¾” AutoFill™ Boiler fill valves

 StarMax V™ Flat plate solar collectors for pumped glycol and drainback systems

 DIRTMAG® Dirt separator with magnet

 Vertical DISCAL® Air separators & DIRTCAL® Dirt separators



Are you interested in receiving your own complimentary hard copy? Then call your nearest Manufacturer’s Representative by visiting www.caleffi.info/dealerlocator.



CALEFFI – Creating innovative, superior performance products that help customers live comfortably and economically, while softening their impact on the environment.



For more information, visit Caleffi’s Web site at www.caleffi.us, e-mail at sales@caleffi.com, or call (414) 238-2360.





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