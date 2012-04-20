Caleffi&#39;s 2012 List Price Catalog

By Rex Gillespie

Caleffi’s new List Price Catalog 2012 is now available. We have combined all our product families - Hydronic, Solar, GEO and Biomass - into a comprehensive catalog with detailed product information and pricing for your convenience. You will also find our new products for 2012 including:

&#61656; Thermostatic radiator valves and actuators
&#61656; ThermoMix™ and ThermoBloc™ Biomass boiler protection valves and pump assemblies
&#61656; ¾” AutoFill™ Boiler fill valves
&#61656; StarMax V™ Flat plate solar collectors for pumped glycol and drainback systems
&#61656; DIRTMAG® Dirt separator with magnet
&#61656; Vertical DISCAL® Air separators & DIRTCAL® Dirt separators

Are you interested in receiving your own complimentary hard copy? Then call your nearest Manufacturer’s Representative by visiting www.caleffi.info/dealerlocator.

CALEFFI – Creating innovative, superior performance products that help customers live comfortably and economically, while softening their impact on the environment.

For more information, visit Caleffi’s Web site at www.caleffi.us, e-mail at sales@caleffi.com, or call (414) 238-2360.

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