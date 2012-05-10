Advanced Solar Photonics Increases Capacity to Meet Demand for 400 Watt PV Modules

Lake Mary, FL., May 9, 2012– Advanced Solar Photonics, LLC (ASP), a leading provider of full turnkey PV product solutions and manufacturer of crystalline photovoltaic modules, grid-tied inverters, and mounting systems, today announced that it has expanded production of its 400 Watt monocrystalline solar panels manufactured in Florida.



The capacity expansion includes an enhanced production line that features a combined tabbing and stringing machine and the use of robotics to reduce the handling time for solar cells. The process has the latest vision alignment system and non-contact induction soldering to ensure a flawless process. On the line, a string to glass layup system is matched to a stringer machine. An integrated optical monitoring function for cell and string defects helps to reduce any machine downtimes.



In addition, the line features a high capacity Meier laminator that encapsulates up to four 96 cell laminates at one time. ASP will be securing an additional high capacity laminator in the third quarter of 2012. The company’s production capacity for 2012 is now 100 MW.



The ASP 400 Watt series is a higher efficiency PV module with 96 monocrystalline cells. In utility scale applications using 400 Watt modules, a project would require less modules, less connectors, less racking, less copper ground wire, and less weeb lugs –all in a smaller footprint. Reduced materials allows for less shipping, less labor and less cost.



Advanced Solar Photonics, LLC (ASP), is a manufacturing and R&D center for crystalline silicon solar photovoltaic (PV) panels for utility, commercial and residential applications. Based on the latest cell efficiency, light transmission, and encapsulation technologies, ASP focuses on high-efficiency, state-of-the-art solar PV modules ranging from 200 Watts to 400 Watts. ASP is the third largest producer of crystalline silicon PV panels in the United States and is one of the few producers in the US of Buy American Act compliant products suitable for government, military and municipal projects and meeting the requirements of Section 1605 of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.