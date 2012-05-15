Siliken introduces its energyBox Photovoltaic Kit in the Italian Market

Siliken has presented its energyBox at the SolarExpo Fair held in Verona (Italy) this week. The new PV system is designed to be installed on residential and industrial rooftops. Unlike other kits currently available in the market, Siliken’s energyBox provides installers with a choice of over one hundred structure solutions that adapt to any type of residential or industrial rooftop. Moreover, the kit is scalable and therefore allows covering any rooftop size by connecting several energyBoxes.



energyBox includes all of the necessary components for any residential or industrial rooftop PV installation, such as modules, structure, suitable inverters as well as electrical components (AC/DC connection boxes, counter, cables, and connectors).

All of these elements have been specifically selected to ensure the best performance, which results in a fully optimised system, both electrically and mechanically. energyBox is part of Siliken’s continuous development; the company is constantly investigating the market needs to be able to offer effective solutions.



During 2011, Siliken developed an online configuration tool with which fitters themselves design and optimise rooftop installations, using the energyBox kit. The system has been one of the most attractive tools at SolarExpo: easy, simple and intuitive to use. It offers the possibility of placing modules vertically and horizontally, a self-design option, as well as a range of more than 100 structure solutions available for each installation. The application is accessible at the Siliken web site.



The company additionally offers free technical consulting services to installers in order to personalise the installations made with energyBox and to make them as flexible as possible.



Siliken started operations in the Italian market in 2008 and currently it has a stable sales team of 20 people. Headquarters of Siliken in Italy are in Rome and Milan, and the company gives coverage to this important market where Siliken is intensely working. Among other clients, Siliken has the major electricity distributor in the country, Enel.



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Siliken is an international company that focuses on developing solutions for the renewable energy industry, especially in the field of photovoltaic solar energy. Its activities range from the production of solar-grade silicon, the manufacture and distribution of equipment and components to promotion, maintenance and after-sales services related to PV installations. Siliken has module production plants in Spain, Rumania, Canada and Mexico and business offices located on five continents. Today, Siliken continues its international expansion, strengthening its position as a reference in the world of renewable energy.



For more information, please contact: press&media@siliken.com