Satcon Selected for Second Largest Solar Farm in Puerto Rico

BOSTON—Satcon Technology Corporation® (NASDAQ CM: SATC), a leading provider of utility-scale power conversion solutions for the renewable energy market, today announced that it has been selected by Western Wind and Lord Electric to supply 30 megawatts (MW) of its Equinox Prism Platform solution, a fully integrated multi-megawatt medium voltage (MV) building block, optimized for utility-scale PV installations.



Western Wind and Lord Electric will deploy twenty 1.5 MW Equinox Prism Platforms to power the second largest PV plant in Puerto Rico. Equinox Prism Platform is a turnkey utility-grade multi-megawatt solution, complete with factory-integrated step-up transformers, MV disconnect switches, and power conversion electronics. The factory integrated solution leverages Satcon’s next-generation Equinox PV inverters with 98.5 percent peak efficiency and the industry’s widest thermal operating range, delivering the highest levels of performance and low installation costs enabling the industry’s lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE).



All Prism Platform solutions include EDGE Adaptive Control Architecture (ACA)™, enabling instant voltage stabilization, frequency control, and dynamic grid support. EDGE ACA secures the continuous operation of the PV plant in the event of dynamic ground faults and achieves the performance guidelines set forth by the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW 2008 Grid Connection Standard).



This site is expected to be energized in March 2013.



About Satcon



Satcon Technology Corporation® is the leading provider of utility-scale power conversion solutions for the renewable energy market, enabling the industry’s most advanced reliable and proven clean energy alternatives. For over 27 years, Satcon has designed and delivered the next generation of efficient energy systems for solar photovoltaic, stationary fuel cells, and energy storage systems. To learn more about Satcon, please visit www.Satcon.com.



About Western Wind



Western Wind Energy Corp. (OTCQX: WNDEF; TSX.V: WND) trades in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “WNDEF” and on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WND”. Western Wind is a vertically integrated renewable energy production company that directly owns over 165 MW of rated solar and wind capacity in production in the States of California and Arizona. Western Wind further owns substantial additional development assets for both solar and wind energy in California, Arizona, Ontario, Canada; and in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.



About Lord Electric



Lord Electric Company of Puerto Rico, Inc is an electrical and mechanical contractor that has established record of quality work during its 52 years of existence in Puerto Rico. Lord has a vast experience in almost every market of the construction industry: commercial, industrial, institutional, pharmaceutical process and biochemical’s, communications, power lines, transportation infrastructure, power generating plants, renewable energy and water filtration and processing plants.