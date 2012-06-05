DTE Energy Selects Advanced GE Technology for Four Wind Projects in Michigan

AWEA WINDPOWER 2012

Booth #2217



ATLANTA, GA.-June 4, 2012-GE (NYSE: GE) has received contracts to supply 137 wind turbines to DTE Energy for wind projects in lower Michigan. With a total capacity of 220 megawatts of clean energy, the projects support Michigan’s renewable portfolio standard (RPS), which mandates the state to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2015. GE announced the deals today at the American Wind Energy Association’s WINDPOWER 2012.



GE is supplying DTE Energy with 69 advanced 1.6-100 wind turbines for its Sigel, Minden and McKinley projects and 68 1.6-100 units for its wind project in Chandler Township, adjacent to the McKinley site. In the latter project, DTE Energy will file for approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission later this year. DTE Energy’s total investment in these projects is $500 million.



Introduced last year, GE’s 1.6-100 wind turbine is the world’s most efficient wind turbine in its class. With blades and towers that extend 96 meters-equivalent to 32 building stories-the 1.6-100 captures additional wind energy in low wind speed sites.



“We’re looking forward to working with GE and its wind turbine technology,” said Irene Dimitry, DTE Energy executive director, Energy Efficiency & Renewables. “The contract with GE also provides the benefit of having the same technology platform on all four wind parks.”



“GE and DTE Energy have a long standing working history. We are very pleased to now partner with DTE on renewable technology in this next phase of our relationship,” said Vic Abate, vice president of renewable energy for GE.



DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include Detroit Edison, an electric utility serving 2.1 million customers in Southeastern Michigan, MichCon, a natural gas utility serving 1.2 million customers in Michigan and other non-utility, energy businesses focused on gas storage and pipelines, unconventional gas production, power and industrial projects and energy trading.



About GE



GE (NYSE: GE) works on things that matter. The best people and the best technologies taking on the toughest challenges. Finding solutions in energy, health and home, transportation and finance. Building, powering, moving and curing the world. Not just imagining. Doing. GE works. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ge.com.