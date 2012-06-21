4th Alternative Power Exhibition,Lagos Nigeria

Folub Eletrik Servz,a power provider in Nigeria was concern about the continuous dependence of the populace on the government electricity that is never available most especially with business folding up and products going into extinction decided to ignite the market with the exhibition.it came to limelight in partnership with Lagos Television,the renown Lagos State television station mainly as part of their corporate social responsibility to the masses by providing alternative means of power for them to view the products of their broadcasting.The exhibition has withness great participation in the last few year with international companies like suntech,simba,tripplesea,perfect holders,folub eletrik,etc.The event is an exhibitor choice which promise lots of publicity for new and existing products.see you in Lagos.