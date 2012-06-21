ImagineSolar Announces Summer 2012 Solar Training Schedule

Austin, TX - ImagineSolar announces their summer 2012 solar training schedule, offering a complete array of industry career training - from solar fundamentals necessary for any solar career to professional development courses including Advanced PV Installation, Solar PV Economics and Technical Sales and Smart Grid and Distributed Generation.



Recognized by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) and the American Institute of Architects (AIA), ImagineSolar has many courses that earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for professionals like Engineers, Architects, Electricians and Builders with courses offered live, online and online LIVE to accommodate full working schedules.



An IREC ISPQ Accredited Continuing Education Provider, ImagineSolar is proud to offer solar training that is proven to launch careers and take electricians, electrical contractors, inspectors, and engineers to the next level in their fields. Approved by NABCEP, ImagineSolar prepares individuals and corporate workforces for NABCEP exams and certifications. Since 2002, ImagineSolar has delivered training to over 2,500 participants in Texas and surrounding states with a mission to accelerate the energy industry’s transformation through knowledge.



This month, the U.S Solar Industry released data showing a solid first quarter 2012, second only to its record fourth quarter 2011. Despite current challenges in the economy, this data demonstrates that a lateral move into a solar career is an investment in the future of an industry ripe with opportunities.



ImagineSolar provides the following courses for those ready to participate.



Online Courses



PV201e: Online Solar PV Design and Installation | AVAILABLE ANYTIME | $695

SG101e: Online Smart Grid and Distributed Generation | AVAILABLE ANYTIME | $195

PV250e: Online Solar PV Economics and Technical Sales | AVAILABLE SUMMER/FALL 2012



Austin, TX Courses



PV250: Solar PV Economics and Technical Sales | June 23, 26, 28, 30 | $995

PV320: Advanced PV Design and NABCEP Exam Prep | July 3, 5, 10, 12 | $899

PV321: Advanced PV Installation | July 7-8 | $899

PV250: Solar PV Economics and Technical Sales | July 21, 28, Aug. 4, 11, 18 | $995

PV601: Solar PV Design and Costs | July 27 | $295

SG101: Smart Grid and Distributed Generation | July 28 | $425

PV201: Solar PV Design and Installation | July 30, Aug. 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15 & 18 | $1195

PV201eLAB: Solar PV Design and Installation Lab | Aug. 4 | $195



San Antonio, TX Courses



PV320: Advanced PV Design and NABCEP Exam Prep | June 23-24 | $899

PV321: Advanced PV Installation | June 30-July 1 | $899

PV250: Solar PV Economics and Technical Sales | July 28, Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25 | $995

PV201: Solar PV Design and Installation | Aug. 4-5, 18-19, Sept. 8-9 | $1195

PV201eLAB: Solar PV Design and Installation Lab | Aug. 5 | $195

PV601: Solar PV Design and Costs | Aug. 17 | $295



Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Courses



PV321: Advanced PV Installation | June 23-24 | $899

PV320: Advanced PV Design and NABCEP Exam Prep | July 9-12 | $899



REGISTER ONLINE OR CALL IMAGINESOLAR: (888) 514-1972.



About ImagineSolar



For over 10 years, ImagineSolar has provided solar and smart grid education and advisory services to prepare individuals for clean energy careers and industry certifications (including NABCEP). ImagineSolar is an ISPQ accredited, fully licensed TWC school and a TDLR and AIA approved Continuing Education Provider. They train nationwide with live lectures, online courses, hands-on labs, and workforce training programs. To download their free career eBooks, visit imaginesolar.com.





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