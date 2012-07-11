A Vision to See Our Planet Cleaner and Waste Free

The forum is under the esteemed patronage of Ministery of Environment & Water, UAE and will be inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Rashid Ahmed Bin Fahad, Minister of Environment and Water, UAE. The event is also being supported by Centre of Waste Management Abu Dhabi while focusing on the subjects like waste collection, transportation and handling capacity, and e-waste causing environmental degradation.

The event will identify the risks and prominent issues currently encountered by the environment and waste management sector. Understanding the waste generated, the availability of resources, and the environmental conditions of a particular society will be discussed to develop an appropriate waste-management system in the Middle East.

Confirmed speakers include Environmental Technology & Management Association, Center of Waste Management Abu Dhabi, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) – Bahrain, Al Ain City Municipality Environment, Raslaffan Industrial City, Centre of Waste Management Abu Dhabi, ENOC and Aldar to mention a few.

One of the most obvious impacts of rapidly increasing urbanization and economic development can be witnessed in the form of accumulation of waste in the Middle East region and throughout the world. Despite the huge expenditures and various campaigns by municipalities and other government organizations, countries are still struggling with the challenge of preventing environmental degradation due to non-systematic waste management technologies.

Without an effective and efficient waste management program, the waste generated from various human activities like industrial, oil & gas, constructional and other medical waste can result in health hazards and have a negative impact on the environment too. With the fact that people produce waste cannot change, by changing our behaviour and attitudes to waste, we can tackle this critical problem. Through making small changes around us at home, at work and in our communities - we can all make a big difference with the support of private- public sector and policy-based approach.



The waste management indusrty is set to enter an exciting phase in the Middle East region. Countries in this region are experiencing phenomenal growth together with an increase in the amount of waste being generated in the city. With the current situation, there is a lot of pressure on region’s waste management system, starting from waste collection, treatment, resource recovery or recycling and disposal. Therefore, countries here are not only working towards next generation best practices and cutting edge solutions but also social issues like culture and awareness amongst the communities.

This year the 3rd Annual Waste Management Middle East Forum goes one step ahead, with a view to increase awareness on waste reduction, strategic waste management systems, recycling and landfill issues through speaker presentations, case studies and enticing panel discussions.The forum will highlight roles of public and private sectors in effective waste management, understanding financing delivery mechanisms available, hazardous waste treatment and disposal – challenges of storage, treatment and disposal and legislation and policies to facilitate effective waste management practices to mention a few.



Media contact:

Priti Mathur

priti.mathur@fleminggulf.com

T:+971 4609 1570