Getting the Green Deal Done: Key REC contract terms, definitions, and project developer tips

Date: August 9th, 1PM ET (10AM PT)

Registration: Free, available here >> https://www2.gotomeeting.com/register/244052586



Register now for the Renewable Energy Markets Association’s (REMA) free webinar, “Getting the Green Deal Done: Key REC contract terms, definitions, and project developer experiences,” held on August 9th at 1PM ET. Join experts from the trading, marketing, and renewable energy developer sectors as they describe the ins and outs of contracts for Renewable Energy Credits (RECs).



With a combined demand from the voluntary and compliance markets estimated to exceed 200 million MWh of new renewable generation by 2015 [1], it is imperative that green power players understand the essentials of REC contracts. These concepts include items as basic as the types of existing contracts, to commonly used terms, to a more nuanced approach towards successful developer/trader relationships.



Description



Attend the webinar and learn:

• An overview of the status of voluntary and compliance market contracts

• An update on contract standardization

• Key contract terms and definitions

• The interplay between developers traders during REC contract negotiation

• Question and Answer session with the speakers (interactive)



Speakers



• Steve Mickelsen, Counsel, 3Degrees

• Jason Paul, Senior Vice President of Environmental Markets, Skystream Markets

• Erin Eckenrod, Energy Sales and Structuring Manager, EDP Renewables North America

Moderated by - Joseph Seymour, REMA Governmental Affairs Coordinator



For questions or comments on the webinar, please contact REMA’s Joseph Seymour at jseymour@ttcorp.com or 202-640-6597 x302



[1] U.S. Department of Energy, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, “An Examination of the Regional Supply and Demand Balance for Renewable Electricity in the United States through 2015,”