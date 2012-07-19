PRYSMIAN GROUP FOCUSES ON THE SMART GRID

Milan, July 18, 2012. Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cables and systems

industry, is focusing on the new Smart Grid business with the introduction of high-tech solutions and

products for Utilities and grid operators.



Cables and network components are key to smart grid architecture, since they determine the grid’s

reliability and efficiency. This is why it is necessary to go beyond the traditional cable concept and

provide innovative solutions that satisfy the new grid requirements in terms of renewable energy,

energy efficiency and lower environmental impact.



Prysmian Group, an active partner of Utilities in realising connections for the world’s most important

energy production and distribution projects, has therefore developed a comprehensive range of

state-of-the-art cables and solutions to make Smart Grids more reliable and efficient, by

guaranteeing their proper operation in all conditions and circumstances and preventing possible

blackouts, failures and damage to other network components. This in turn will help reduce

maintenance costs and the risk of penalties for grid owners and operators.



In particular, Prysmian Group’s products and solutions are divided into four different areas,

depending on the solution proposed: risk prevention, smart maintenance, electrical load

management and environmental impact. Solutions have been identified and developed for each area

that can be applied to existing grids as well as integrated in future ones.



“In coming years we will see a radical change in the way that the global electricity system works,

offering many benefits to all users in terms of efficiency, quality and security of supply,” said

Massimo Comina, Prysmian Group Power Distribution Business Director. “Cables and intelligent

monitoring instruments are a key part of this modernisation process, by ensuring better use of

electricity grids and greater environmental sustainability.”



Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cables and systems industry. With sales of some €8 billion in 2011,

approximately 22,000 employees across 50 countries and 97 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets

and offers the widest range of products, services, technologies and know-how. In the Energy sector, Prysmian Group

operates in the business of underground and submarine power transmission cables and systems, special cables for

applications in many different industrial sectors and medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure

industry. In the Telecom sector, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for the voice, video and data transmission

industry, offering a complete range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is listed on

the Milan Stock Exchange in the Blue Chip index.