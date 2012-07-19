Real Goods Solar and Gestamp Solar Partner for 4.8 MegaWatts of Renewable Energy in Vermont

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 17, 2012 — Real Goods Solar and

Gestamp Solar today announced plans to construct 4.8MW of solar projects in

Vermont. Construction on the two solar installations, 2.3MW in Pownal and

2.5MW in Williamstown, is slated to begin later this month and the projects

are scheduled to complete by the end of the year. The ground mounted solar

arrays will be owned and operated by Gestamp Solar and designed and

installed by RGS Energy, the commercial and utility division of Real Goods

Solar.



Together the projects are designed to generate 5,500 MWh per year. 100% of

the energy produced will be purchased through a feed-in tariff under the

Standard Offer Program of Vermont’s Sustainably Priced Energy Development

(SPEED) Program.



According to Pablo Otin, VP of Gestamp Solar, the VT SPEED Program, which

promotes the development of in-state energy sources which use renewable

fuels, was instrumental to getting these projects developed.

“Vermont’s feed-in-tariff has made it one of the more attractive locations

for solar development in the country. Gestamp Solar is thrilled about

expanding the state’s solar footprint.”



RGS Energy continues to differentiate itself as the most experienced

utility-scale solar engineering, procurement and construction firm serving

the Green Mountain State. “RGS Energy is excited about developing

utility-scale solar projects that reduce the environmental impact and cost

of electricity, while allowing Vermont utilities to focus on providing

quality, source diversified services to the public,”

said Jeffrey Schmidt, President of RGS Energy.



About Real Goods Solar



Real Goods Solar, Inc. is a leading residential and commercial solar energy

EPC provider, having installed over 13,000 solar systems. From the first

public sale of solar panels in 1978 to multi-megawatt installations, the

clean energy aspirations of our clients have been the driving force behind

our business. With over three decades of experience, we integrate unmatched

industry expertise and engineering skill with innovative financing

strategies to guide organizations to profitable energy solutions. For more

information about Real Goods Solar, please visit www.realgoodssolar.com, or

call (888) 507-2561.



The Real Goods Solar, Inc. logo is available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=6455



About Gestamp Solar



Gestamp Solar Gestamp Solar (www.gestampsolar.com), the photovoltaic energy

division of Gestamp Renewables, Specializes in the Development,

construction, operation and maintenance of utility-scale photovoltaic plants

in the United States, India, South Africa, Chile, Peru, Italy, France and

Spain, and has developed and constructed over 450 MWs of solar energy

projects to date.