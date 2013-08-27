FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: Kristin Nugent

McNeil, Gray & Rice

Phone: (617) 367-0100 ext.148

kristin.nugent@mgr1.com



HENDRIX WIRE & CABLE INTRODUCES GREEN SOLUTIONS FOR OVERHEAD DISTRIBUTION CIRCUITS



Environmentally Friendly Hendrix Products Minimize Your Carbon Footprint



Milford, NH- Hendrix Wire & Cable, a premier provider of high quality overhead and underground power distribution products, announces a green solution for overhead distribution circuits with their Spacer Cable Systems.



Hendrix Spacer Cable Systems can help reduce the amount of vegetation that must be removed when clearing right-of-way for distribution circuits. This is because Spacer Cable is more compact and can withstand temporary contact with branches without causing outages. Reducing right-of-way clearance by 20 feet can result in up to 6.5 tons of carbon dioxide being removed from the atmosphere every year per mile.



Unlike bare wire which is spread over an eight foot cross arm, a Spacer Cable circuit is confined to less than 1 foot. This reduces trimming requirements and allows multiple circuits to be placed on a single pole, or even the same side of a single pole. The result can often lead to new circuits being added to existing poles without additional vegetation removal.



Spacer Cable Systems from Hendrix are designed with a covering that limits the electrical charge on the surface. This allows temporary contact with branches without causing a failure. Birds, squirrels, and other wildlife also benefit as phase to phase or phase to ground contact will not be lethal. Mid air collisions are also rare since cable size, compact configuration and spacers make the Spacer Cable Systems visible in open space.



All Hendrix polymer components are made of 100% No.2 HDPE Recyclable Plastic as well.



For more information on Hendrix Spacer Cable systems and green solution for overhead distribution circuits, please visit www.hendrix-wc.com or contact overhead@hendrix-wc.com.



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About Hendrix Aerial Cable & Systems



Aerial Cable & Systems is one of four operating divisions of Hendrix Wire & Cable, a provider of high-quality overhead and underground power distribution products located in Milford, NH. The division’s benchmark product, Spacer Cable, formed the foundation of the company in 1951, solving local utilities’ reliability problems, reducing weather-related outages, and providing options for areas difficult to engineer with standard bare wire systems. Today, Hendrix Spacer Cable is available at 15kV through 69 kV.



ISO 9001-certified Hendrix Wire & Cable, Inc. is a member company of The Marmon Group, an international association of more than 125 business units that operate independently within diverse business sectors. Member companies have collective revenues of $7 billion. The Marmon Group is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. More information about the company is available at www.hendrix-wc.com