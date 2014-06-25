ENMAT Introduces Renewable Energy Monitoring Solutions

ENMAT Solar



ENMAT monitors Solar Energy Consumption (Generation Meters) as well as energy exported back to the National Grid through a comprehensive portfolio of charts and graphs.



For more information please visit http://www.en-mat.com/solutions/renewable-energy-monitoring/solar-energy-monitoring



ENMAT Wind Energy



The global adoption of wind energy as a reliable source for clean energy is rising. In February the National Grid Statistics showed that 11% of UK’s electricity was produced by Wind Energy. ENMAT has a comprehensive portfolio of Energy Monitoring and Costing analysis solutions for Wind Energy Monitoring.



For more information please visit:http://www.en-mat.com/solutions/renewable-energy-monitoring/wind-energy-monitoring



ENMAT Biomass



ENMAT are able to provide commercial businesses with the opportunity to install a top of the range leading brand biomass boiler, sized between 50-200kw, for free on a 20 year service and maintenance basis. The scheme is funded through the renewable heat incentive scheme.

Our ENMAT Solutions can provide you with the required Metering and Monitoring Software required to properly manage the consumption of your Biomass Boilers.



For more information please visit: http://www.en-mat.com/solutions/renewable-energy-monitoring/biomass-energy-monitoring