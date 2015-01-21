Best Of 2015

ALTEN Battery Chargers Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the ALTEN P1 propane and natural gas battery charging DC generator. Powered by an ALTEN converted propane engine with an industry leading Subaru 5-year engine warranty, the P1 greatly improves telecom and industrial off grid solar reliability and battery life while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The oil from the Moringa tree is considered to be a more sustainable biodiesel feedstock as it can yield both food and fuel.
Keeping Up With the Neighbors Means Saving Money
Advanced closed-loop technology ensures a precise, continuous flow of material
Solaredge was ranked the tenth largest global PV inverter supplier in revenue terms during the first 9 months of 2014
As a raft of new biomass power projects are on the anvil, the inaugural Japan Biomass Power Market on 18-21 May, 2015 in Tokyo will be a noteworthy platform to showcase the business opportunities for biomass feedstock suppliers, traders, technology providers and much more.