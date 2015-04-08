CMT's first ever Japan Biomass Market in Tokyo Assesses Country's Ambitious Biomass Power Roadmap

Anticipation is building for the 4 day intensive summit that will feature a number of biomass projects and key stakeholders involved in meeting Japans target of increasing power generation from renewable sources to 50 percent by 2020. Among the whos who are - Yoshinobu Kusano, General Manager, Biomass Business Team, Sumitomo Corporation sharing an overview of ‘Japanese Biomass Potential in Power Generating Industry and Hiroki Mori, Technology Management Division, First Energy Service Co. Ltd. (FESCO) speaking on ‘Operational Updates of FESCO’s Biomass Power Plants.



One of the most striking sessions is the ‘Potential Business Opportunities for Wood Pellets in Japan delivered by Shintaro Ikeda, Assistant Manager, Energy Trading Dept., Sojitz Corporation. Addressing the key topic of ‘Biomass Availability within Japan is Miyuki Tomari, President, Biomass Industrial Society Network (BIN).



The summit also brings a slew of interesting sessions:

• 2015 & Beyond: Japans Need for Imported Biomass - Indufor Asia Pacific Ltd

• Regulation of Renewables in Japan: Biomass & Other Alternatives to Solar - White & Case

• The Soft Energy Revolution Towards Japan 2020 - Spanner KK

• Waste to Energy Growth Development & Economics in Japan - EnerOne Inc.

• Specification Development & Challenges of the Japaneses Requirement for Imported Wood Pellets & Other Biomass - Control Union Certifications Korea Co., Ltd.

• Evaluating Competitive Biomass Supply for Japan - Global Green Synergy Sdn. Bhd.

• Japanese Traders Perspective on Biomass Imports - Itochu Corporation



Plus, the summit has included fringe activities - a pre-conference workshop on ‘Biomass Application in Co-Firing & Dedicated Power Generation, a post conference workshop on ‘Doing Business in Japans Biomass Power Sector followed by dinner at Kirin Beer Port Restaurant and lastly, a biomass power plant visit to Chubu Electrics Hekinan Thermal Power Station.



Contact Ms. Hafizah at hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 6346 9218 for more details.