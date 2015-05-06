SolarBOS to Support Strata's 65MW Warsaw Solar Farm Project

LIVERMORE, California (April 23, 2015) - SolarBOS is pleased to support Strata Solar in the construction of the 65MW Warsaw Solar Farm project located in Duplin County, North Carolina. SolarBOS will provide disconnect combiners as well as more than 4 million feet of pre-fabricated wire harness assemblies for this utility-scale project.



According to Strata Solar, the Warsaw Solar Farm is one of the largest solar projects in the country and the largest solar farm in North Carolina. It is located on 550 acres and once completed, it will consist of over 850,000 solar panels and create approximately 500 local jobs during the six-month construction schedule.



“We are proud to support Strata in their largest project to date and appreciate the trust they place in our products, our engineering, and our design team,” says Renee Garcia, East Coast Sales Manager for SolarBOS. “We are especially pleased to be able to provide wire harness solutions from our new Michigan facility for this project.”



About SolarBOS

SolarBOS is a leading developer and manufacturer for balance of system products. The companys deep understanding of PV systems and experience in design and manufacturing help develop reliable and cost-effective solutions for their customers. In addition to providing a wide array of standard products, SolarBOS excels in providing custom solutions for integrators and designers alike. Founded in 2004, SolarBOS headquarters are located in Livermore, California, with manufacturing locations in Livermore, CA, and Grand Rapids, MI.



About Strata Solar

Strata Solar is one of the leading Community- and Utility-scale solar farm developers in the US. The company sources land, designs, engineers, procures materials, and builds solar farms. With over 500 MW installed and more than a gigawatt under development - Strata Solar ranks among the top 10 solar providers in America.