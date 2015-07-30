Moringa Biofuels debunks Fuel vs. Food Debate

Among those searching for solutions to feed the hungry, Moringa is well known. Malnourished children flourish with the introduction of the nutritious Moringa leaf crop, which provides protein, vitamins and minerals in their diets. The Moringa tree is native to India and grown in tropical and subtropical regions across Asia, Africa and South America. It is also grown as an ornamental tree in the southern United States.

The Moringa oleifera is an essential plant in meeting global food security and sustain the livelihoods of many millions of people. Climate change provides both opportunities and challenges for attaining the potential contribution of the wonderful tree for sustainable human development. Strategies need to be developed to address key issues in productivity, crop plant-soil/water/energy resources management, and postharvest utilization as food and feed, nutritional and health value addition, and trade and commercialization, so that the role of Moringa in ensuring sustainable development can be enhanced. On realizing the potentiality of moringa as a nutritional security provider and the high value energy crop, much importance is attached globally and this is the right time to gear up for research and development activities to reap its fullest potential. Aiming at promotion of the international exchange and cooperation in above mentioned fields 2 day Global Moringa Meet(GMM 15) on November 21 & 22 , 2015 shall provide new insight in the potentiality of this crop for future exploitation and formulate strategies for developing moringa failsafe farms and also helps new growers to have holistic information on moringa crop.

A combination of low yielding Moringa varieties, the absence of effective crop management, and high plant mortality during the planting phase, contributes to sub-optimal yields. Moringa investors and crop research institutes are continuously studying modern high-yielding varieties developed by breeding programs, under ideal climatic conditions in Africa, Asia, and America etc. Experts at Advanced Biofuel Center (ABC)) are pursuing the unique suitability of all parts of the plant for a wide range of practical purposes ranging from agricultural to medicinal to fuel. The GMM 15 provides an opportunity for experts from around the world to meet and address this agenda.

The Scope of GMM 15 will cover the academic research activities in Agronomy, Horticulture, and Biology, industrial practices in biofuels and bioenergy technology, and food biotechnology Engineering, Marketing and Financial aspects of Moringa commercialization.

“If you are an investor interested to develop Moring plantations, the Global Moringa Meet 2015 is an ideal meet for you. Because at this meet, key experts will deliver insight on the technical and scientific aspects of Moringa cultivation! More specifically, you’ll hear on high yielding materials and crop improvements by relevant authorities include:-Elite Breeding and Genetic Improvement -Developments in Moringa Varieties High Yielding Materials -Agronomic Specificities and Yield Potential”

“Of course, the above is only a few of the sessions you’ll benefit from at the 2 day workshop. Besides the comprehensive presentations, this event will also serve as an excellent platform to see, touch and experience moringa in person. So ensure you’re there at Global Moringa Meet this November. At the end very busy 2 days you will leave inspired and motivated to effect real change in youre in your business planning and beyond.”

Seize this opportunity to begin business with Moringa and REGISTER Today

Please contact via e-mail or telephone for further details and obtaining registration form.

Cordinator(Programme)

Advanced Biofuel Center