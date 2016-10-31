StratosFuel and Hydrogenics Enter into Strategic Partnership to Build Largest 100% Renewable Wind-to-Hydrogen Plant in North America

StratosFuel Inc. and Hydrogenics Corporation today announced their strategic partnership to build North Americas largest 100% renewable hydrogen plant in Palm Springs, California. The 2.5 megawatt Zero Impact Production (ZIP) Hydrogen facility will use Hydrogenics PEM electrolyzers to convert wind and solar energy into renewable hydrogen. Phase 1 is currently undergoing permitting and funding approval and is expected to begin construction in 2017. This first phase will produce 1,000 kilograms of hydrogen per day, allowing StratosFuel to distribute enough renewable hydrogen to refuel hundreds of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles in the Southern California area.

Achieving this first phase is imperative in establishing a supply of 100% clean hydrogen. Mandates, such as the Senate Bill 1505 state that 33% of hydrogen dispensed into fuel cell vehicles must be produced from renewable sources. The ZIP Hydrogen Facility will not only source renewables and produce hydrogen locally, it will also be the first commercial plant in the US to fully utilize a wind and solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), allowing StratosFuel to increase the supply of renewable hydrogen in the California market and cost effectively meet and exceed government mandates.

“Building a hydrogen production plant that utilizes wind and solar represents a paradigm shift to a cleaner and more sustainable fuel source for transportation and industrial sectors. In order to make hydrogen a mainstream fuel, we need to produce renewable hydrogen in large quantities, and StratosFuel is doing just that,” stated Jonathan Palacios-Avila CEO at StratosFuel Inc.

“We are very pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with StratosFuel to develop this megawatt-scale plant opportunity, which, when fully realized, will be the largest of its kind in North America,” said Daryl Wilson President & CEO at Hydrogenics. “Our expertise in PEM technology gives us the ability to bring the worlds most power-dense electrolyzer to the US market for 100% clean renewable hydrogen production.”

StratosFuel Inc. and Hydrogenics management anticipate that this project will continue to demonstrate the benefits of power-to-gas on an industrial scale. Following the successful approvals and implementation of the modular system in Phase 1, it is envisioned that the capacity of the plant will be doubled in Phase 2 and further expanded as the demand for renewable hydrogen grows in the State of California.

About StratosFuel

StratosFuel, Inc (http://www.stratosfuel.com) is a leading developer of hydrogen fueling stations, renewable production facilities, and station user interface solutions.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation is a world leader in engineering and building the technologies required to enable the acceleration of a global power shift. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Hydrogenics provides

hydrogen generation, energy storage and hydrogen power modules to its customers and partners around the world. Hydrogenics has manufacturing sites in Germany, Belgium and Canada and service centers in Russia, Europe, the US and Canada.