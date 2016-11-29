NEW! Model 9420 - AC Power Source with HiVAR Technology

NH Research, Inc. continues its technology leadership in test & measurement by introducing the 9420 AC Power Source with HiVARTM Technology. The source is compact, modular and field expandable which is ideal for designing into automated test equipment (ATE) systems. An advanced built-in measurement system further simplifies ATE system design by providing the essential functions of a digital multi-meter, current transducer, power analyzer, and oscilloscope. This combination of HiVAR technology, expandable power and built-in measurements make the 9420 an ideal AC source by providing the power and measurement needed for ATE systems as well those commonly needed in general laboratory use.



HiVAR technology extends the usable true power (kW) and eliminates the VA de-rating penalty when reactive power is present. It accomplishes this by providing continuous operation up to the maximum voltage, current and true power (kW). Systems with HiVAR break the VA-only rating tradition in two ways: First, the source is able to transition between high voltage and high current regions along the true power curve without requiring either a range change or requiring the output to be switched off to change ranges. In addition to seamless transitions, continuous true power operation actually extends the usable true power especially when compared with fixed high-voltage / high-current range sources. Second and often overlooked, reactive power (VARS) increases the apparent power (VA) required in test. In the case of VA-only rated systems, this same reactive power negates a portion of a power rating resulting in a lower true power capability thereby requiring a larger source to be initially specified. HiVAR technology extends the apparent power capability, eliminates the VA de-rating penalty and provides a more intuitive selection of AC power sources.



The advanced built-in measurement system is based on a 125kSample/sec digitizer which is able to take advantage of separate voltage and current ranges, further improving measurement accuracy. These range selections are independent allowing any combination of high & low ranges to be selected for voltage and current, occur seamlessly and do not require the output to be turned off. The Model 9420 additionally includes a low current measurement range making it possible to measure standby and low-power operating modes. For more detailed analysis, the high-resolution waveform is available for download and further analysis making any conceivable power measurement possible.



For more information, Contact NH Research, Inc. (http://nhresearch.com/nh-research-inc/contact-nh-research-inc/) about NHR’s Model 9420 AC Source (http://nhresearch.com/power-electronics-test-systems-and-instruments/ac-dc-sources/ac-sources/ac-source-model-9420/), to learn more about HiVAR and applications for ATE systems.