Solar Energy World, ranked as Maryland's Number 1 residential solar company on Solar Power World's 2017 Top 500 solar companies list, announced today that it will begin operating in select counties in southern New Jersey in early January 2018.



Founded in 2009, Solar Energy World has provided thousands of solar systems to homeowners in the Maryland/DC metro area. As part of an ongoing growth strategy, Solar Energy World began serving residents in southern Pennsylvania earlier this year. New Jersey now ranks number 2 in the USA for solar so it made sense to company leadership to enter the New Jersey market as well.Solar Energy World currently installs an average of 115 solar systems a month and employs a workforce of over 100. It has become one of the most experienced and stable solar companies in the region. Both employment and installation numbers are projected to increase in 2018 by 30% or more with the added territory coverage.Like Solar Energy World's Maryland, Washington DC and Pennsylvania customers, residents of New Jersey can go solar with Solar Energy World's RateGuardian™ PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) that allows homeowners to get solar panels installed for no cost to lock in a lower electricity rate than their utility, or they can purchase a solar system with or without financing, that can save them up to 100% on their electricity costs."We couldn't be more excited to offer our custom solar installation and finance programs to everyone in New Jersey which will give them the opportunity to save money with clean electricity!" Geoff Mirkin, CEO of Solar Energy World.Solar Energy World enjoys a peerless reputation for excellent service with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and numerous positive reviews on independent consumer sites including Angie's List, Solar Review and Guild Quality. Now homeowners in the great state of New Jersey who choose to go solar with Solar Energy World can expect to receive the same high level of exceptional customer service.