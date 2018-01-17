EnSync Energy to Deliver Solar Energy to Polynesian Cultural Center

For Immediate Release



LAIE, HAWAII - (PR Newswire - January 16, 2018) - EnSync, Inc. (NYSE American: ESNC), dba EnSync Energy Systems ("EnSync Energy"), a leading developer of innovative distributed energy resources (DERs), announced today that it signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC) for a 396-kilowatt photovoltaic and inverter system.The PPA will reduce the facility's kilowatt-hour rate, bringing an estimated savings of $43,000 in the first year alone to the Oahu tourism property in Laie, Hawaii.The PCC, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, was established to preserve and portray the cultures, arts and crafts of Polynesia, while providing employment opportunities for the thousands of students attending the adjacent Brigham Young University - Hawaii. The island villages, commercial kitchen, dining areas and theaters generate significant energy demand on the grid, and tie into even larger energy loads as part of a network of organizations sharing a campus. To meet this high energy demand, EnSync Energy will install solar arrays on three different building roofs on the PCC grounds."We are delighted to be associated with the world-renowned Polynesian Culture Center, an impact-conscious organization well known for educating nearly 700,000 visitors per year on the cultures of the Polynesian nations," said Brad Hansen, CEO and president of EnSync Energy Systems. "This solar project is just one example of the customized advanced energy systems we develop for our customers. EnSync Energy's strategy for this project is to upgrade the existing infrastructure and deliver the highest value of energy today with a strong foundation for future electrical options. We are excited to be partnering with PCC on their energy needs through this installation and by the prospect of exploring opportunities for future projects together."The onsite solar project enables PCC to generate energy to meet the organization's needs. PCC's solar project positions the nonprofit as a leader, bringing localized energy infrastructure services that will support the area's energy resiliency and connected infrastructure.Following EnSync Energy's recent announcement of signing PPAs that will save more than $33 million in electricity over the term of the agreements, the PCC solar project builds on EnSync Energy's momentum in Hawaii as a leading DER provider.+++++++++About EnSync Energy SystemsEnSync, Inc. (NYSE American: ESNC), dba EnSync Energy Systems (EnSync Energy), is creating the future of electricity with innovative distributed energy resource (DER) systems and internet of energy (IOE) control platforms. EnSync Energy ensures the most cost-effective and resilient electricity, delivered from an electrical infrastructure that prioritizes the use of all available resources, such as renewables, energy storage and the utility grid. As project developer, EnSync Energy's distinctive engagement methodology encompasses load analysis, system design consulting, and technical and financial modeling to ensure energy systems are sized and optimized to meet our customers' objectives for value and performance. Proprietary direct current (DC) power control hardware, energy management software, and extensive experience with numerous energy storage technologies uniquely positions EnSync Energy to deliver fully integrated systems that provide for efficient design, procurement, commissioning, and ongoing operation. EnSync Energy's IOE control platform adapts easily to ever-changing generation and load variables, as well as changes in utility prices and programs, ensuring the means to make or save money behind-the-meter, while concurrently providing utilities the opportunity to use DERs for an array of grid enhancing services. In addition to direct system sales, EnSync Energy includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) in its portfolio of offerings, which enables electricity savings for customers and provides a stable financial yield for investors. EnSync Energy is a global corporation, with joint venture Meineng Energy in AnHui, China, and energy project development subsidiary Holu Energy LLC in Hawaii, and DCfusion LLC, a power system engineering and design, consultancy and policy firm. For more information, visit www.ensync.comAbout Polynesian Cultural CenterLocated on Oahu's beautiful North Shore, the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC) is the only cultural tourist attraction of its kind in the world and a favorite of all visitors to Hawaii. An engaging, interactive celebration showcasing the people, culture, arts and crafts of Polynesia, the PCC has entertained millions of visitors from around the world since opening in 1963. 