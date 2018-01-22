SolarWorld reacts to President Trumpâ€™s remedy decision in Section 201 case

HILLSBORO, Ore., Jan. 22, 2017 - Today, President Donald Trump issued a determination on remedies in the Section 201 Global Safeguards trade case on behalf of the U.S. solar photovoltaic cell and panel manufacturing industry. SolarWorld Americas Inc., the largest U.S. crystalline-silicon cell and panel producer for more than 42 years, was a co-petitioner with Suniva Inc. in that case. Juergen Stein, CEO and President of SolarWorld Americas Inc., today responded to President Trump's decision with the following statement:



"SolarWorld Americas appreciates the hard work of President Trump, the U.S. Trade Representative, and this administration in reaching today's decision, and the President's recognition of the importance of solar manufacturing to America's economic and national security. We are still reviewing these remedies, and are hopeful they will be enough to address the import surge and to rebuild solar manufacturing in the United States. We will work with the U.S. Government to implement these remedies, including future negotiations, in the strongest way possible to benefit solar manufacturing and its thousands of American workers to ensure that U.S. solar manufacturing is world-class competitive for the long term."About SolarWorld REAL VALUE: SolarWorld Americas Inc., the largest U.S. crystalline-silicon solar manufacturer for more than 42 years, produces and sells high-tech solar power solutions and, in doing so, contributes to a cleaner energy supply throughout the Americas. The company maintains 430 megawatts of annual capacity to produce solar cells and 550 MW of capacity to manufacture solar modules. The company's brand stands for a proven track record of quality and reliability, and SolarWorld is the only producer whose industrial lineage has outlived its products' 25- and 30-year performance guarantees. SolarWorld upholds high social standards and commits itself to resource- and energy-efficient production. With its program Solar2World, the company supports the expansion of solar power in developing countries in Latin America. Connect with SolarWorld on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and www.solarworld.com.