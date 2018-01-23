AES and Mitsubishi Corporation Start Construction on Indiaâ€™s First Grid-Scale Energy Storage System for Tata Power-DDL

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AES India, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), and Mitsubishi Corporation today started construction on India's first utility-scale energy storage system, a 10 megawatt (MW) solution that will serve the electric grid operated by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL). AES and Mitsubishi Corporation will own the Advancion storage solution, which is being supplied by Fluence. The solution is being deployed in Rohini, Delhi at a substation operated by Tata Power-DDL. Once completed later this year, the 10 MW solution will enable better peak load management, add system flexibility, and enhance reliability for more than 7 million customers in the Delhi region.



Fluence, an energy storage technology and services company owned by Siemens and AES, will supply its Advancion technology platform for the project. Tata Power-DDL and its customers will benefit from Fluence's proven and industrial-strength storage technology, which was designed for long-term dependability. Fluence brings more than a decade of grid-scale battery-based energy storage experience to the project, with nearly 500 MW deployed or awarded across 15 countries."AES has always been an innovative company, providing safe, reliable and affordable energy to the markets we serve. The deployment of cutting-edge energy storage technology in India shows the commitment we have to the country. Adding Fluence's Advancion energy storage solution will allow us to continue to contribute to the modernization and enhancement of the electricity system in India," said Mark Green, President of AES' Eurasia Strategic Business Unit."Tata Power-DDL has introduced several firsts in the distribution sector and implemented various smart grid technologies. We are privileged to implement India's first utility-scale storage solution in collaboration with AES and Mitsubishi Corporation. The first of its kind system will help to create a business case for the deployment of storage in India, to address challenges in the areas of peak load management, system flexibility, frequency regulation and reliability on the network. This project will provide a platform to demonstrate energy storage as a critical distribution asset and help to balance distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar," said Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power-DDL.India's renewable energy sector is experiencing remarkable growth and India recently expanded its renewable energy target to 175 gigawatts of solar and wind generation by 2022. Deploying energy storage will help network operators mitigate solar and wind resources' variability and reduce congestion on the region's transmission system, delivering more affordable, clean energy and enabling new sources of revenue from frequency regulation and other grid services."We are happy to have the opportunity to work alongside Tata Power-DDL and AES in launching this emerging and critical technology in India. Together with our partners, we look forward to demonstrating different applications in which battery-based energy storage can add value for both the power grid and the people of India," said Tsunehiro Makabe, General Manager of Mitsubishi Corporation's Environmental Energy Business Department."The Fluence team has delivered the first grid-scale battery-based energy storage systems in ten countries over the last decade, and we are proud to continue that trend in India in partnership with AES, Mitsubishi Corporation and Tata Power-DDL," said Stephen Coughlin, CEO of Fluence. "With our Advancion platform, Tata Power-DDL will be adding a valuable new resource for flexibility, reliability and efficiency in its system."The deployment of its first grid-scale energy storage represents the latest step forward in modernizing India's power system and improving grid efficiency. AES, Mitsubishi Corporation, Tata Power-DDL and Fluence look forward to demonstrating the benefits of battery-based energy storage to India and its government with this groundbreaking project.About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation (MC) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, living essentials, and environmental business. MC's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods.With over 200 offices and subsidiaries in approximately 90 countries worldwide and a network of over 1,200 group companies, MC employs a multinational workforce of over 70,000 people.About Tata Power Delhi Distribution LimitedTata Power Delhi Distribution Limited is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in North & North-West parts of Delhi and serves a populace of 7 million. Tata Power-DDL has been the frontrunner in implementing power distribution reforms and is acknowledged for its consumer-friendly practices. Since privatization, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in Tata Power-DDL areas have shown a record decline. Today, AT&C losses stand at 8.59% which is an unprecedented reduction of over 82% from an opening loss level of 53% in July 2002. The World Bank in its 2017 â€˜Doing Business' Report has acknowledged Tata Power-DDL's contribution towards improving the ease of getting electricity connection by making the process for getting a new connection simpler and faster. The same has also contributed in an improvement in the ranking of India in â€˜Getting Electricity' by 44 points from 70 in 2016 to 26 in 2017. To learn more about Tata Power-DDL, please visit www.tatapower-ddl.comAbout AES IndiaAES India is a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), a Fortune 200 global power company and the only global power company with a continuous presence in India since 1992, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the Indian power market. AES currently owns a 49% stake in Odisha Power Generating Corporation (OPGC), operating a 420 MW thermal power plant at the IB Thermal Power Station and constructing a 1,320 MW super critical thermal power plant as an expansion of the existing facility. To learn more, please visit www.aes-india.com.About FluenceFluence, a Siemens and AES company, is a global energy storage technology solutions and services company that combines the agility of a technology company with the expertise, vision, and financial backing of two industry powerhouses. Established in 2018, as the successor to industry pioneers AES Energy Storage and Siemens energy storage, Fluence's goal is to create a more sustainable future by transforming the way we power our world. The company offers proven energy storage technology solutions designed to address the diverse needs and challenges of customers in a rapidly transforming energy landscape, providing design, delivery and integration in over 160 countries. Fluence works closely with customers during every step of their journey and provides advisory, financing, and project lifecycle services. To date, Fluence's teams have deployed or been awarded a market-leading 56 projects with a total capacity of 485 MW in 15 countries. To learn more, please visit http://fluenceenergy.com/ and follow Fluence on Twitter at @FluenceEnergy.