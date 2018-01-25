Rodman CPAs Green Team Showcases Renewable Energy and Clean Tech Practice At Solar Power Northeast

The Green Team at Rodman CPAs, a full-service tax and accounting firm with a specialized renewable energy and clean technology practice serving "green" clients throughout the U.S., will be on hand to answer questions at Solar Power Northeast 2018, on February 5-6, at Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel in Boston.



Rodman CPAs' Green Team is led by the firm's president Steve Rodman, CPA, MST, and partners Kathy Parker, CPA, MST and Tom Astore, CPA JD, along with Elysha Sturm, Senior Accountant, Mark Vitello, CPA, Supervisor, and Kathy Bautze, marketing director, who will engage Solar Power Northeast attendees at Booth 309. The team will address attendees' questions at length, which often includes queries about Investment Tax Credit qualification and eligibility; grant qualification assistance; and current depreciation tax laws."We anticipate that the most frequently-asked questions at this year's event will revolve around two key topics - the complexity of the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) Program, and how tax reform will affect renewable energy developers and investors in a sector of the economy that has relied on federal tax credits and accelerated depreciation," noted Steve Rodman.Renewable energy producers and businesses that pursue energy efficiency initiatives rely on Rodman CPAs to provide them with a sustainable financial roadmap through expert partnership/corporate structuring for optimal tax benefit; grant qualification assistance and auditing; ongoing advisory services for federal, state and local tax incentives; and specialized strategic financial planning and management.For more information about Solar Power Northeast 2018, visit http://events.solar/northeast/.Green Energy ExpertsAs green energy experts, Rodman CPAs are often guest speakers and panelists at renewable energy conferences and financial forums across the U.S. Last year, partner Kathy Parker was guest speaker for several which included BioCycle REFOR17 (the official conference of the American Biogas Council) and two IEEE conferences. Partner Tom Astore was recently appointed to NESEA's Board of Directors.Rodman CPAs is a charter member of the Mass Solar Coalition, as well as a member of Northeast Sustainable Energy Association (NESEA), Northeast Clean Energy Council (NECEC) and Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).About Rodman CPAsRodman CPAs provides tax advisory, accounting, and business strategy to small and mid-sized emerging and established businesses. Named one of Accounting Today's Best Accounting Firms to Work for, and one of the largest accounting firms in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, Rodman CPAs offers an innovative and strategic approach with the personal touch of a smaller regional CPA firm. For more than 50 years, Rodman CPAs has been specializing in customized accounting and tax solutions that improve business performance, processes, financial operations, and information technology.The firm serves as a true business partner, helping clients perform and succeed during each stage of the business lifecycle. As domain experts in alternative energy, the "Green Team" at Rodman CPAs works with renewable energy producers and businesses throughout the U.S. offering tax advisory, financial, accounting services, and Investment Tax Credit (ITC) studies.Rodman CPAs is an independent member firm of BDO Alliance USA, which enables them to expand services to clients by accessing the resources of BDO USA, LLP and other Alliance members, ensuring greater flexibility, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit http://www.rodmancpa.com or contact (617) 965-5959.