SEIA Statement on PresidentÂ Trump's Remarks in Davos

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is statement by Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) on President Trump's speech in Davos, Switzerland today:



"We share President Trump's goal of free and fair trade and we would support any efforts toward a negotiated solution to solar trade issues. However, his decision to impose punishing tariffs are not consistent with his goal of putting America First. These tariffs do not "protect the interests of our country, our companies, and our workers." Quite the contrary, American companies will be forced to scale back investment, layoff workers and, in some cases, shutter operations because of these tariffs. We look forward to working with the president, members of Congress and all stakeholders to reduce or moderate the negative effects of the president's solar tariff decision. Meanwhile, we face the loss of 23,000 jobs and the cancellation of billions of dollars worth of solar projects with virtually no additional job creation or reduction of the trade deficit."###About SEIAÂ®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries AssociationÂ® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 260,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIAÂ® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.