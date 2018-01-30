Rodman CPAs' Partner Appointed to NESEA Board of Directors

Thomas Astore, CPA, JD, Partner at Rodman CPAs, a full service tax and accounting firm with a specialized renewable energy and clean technology practice serving "green" clients throughout the U.S., has been appointed to the Northeast Sustainable Energy Association (NESEA) Board of Directors.



NESEA is the region's leading 501(c)(3) membership organization promoting sustainable energy practices in the built environment. Astore has been appointed for one year to the organization's Board of Directors.As a Partner at Rodman CPAs, Astore is a Certified Public Accountant who specializes in structuring new businesses, business sales and solar projects, as well as modeling development projects for solar developers. He serves as the Director of the Tax Department and manages a team of tax specialists in state and local tax, business tax, individual, family and fiduciary trusts.He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Hofstra University in New York and a Juris Doctor from Fordham Law School in New York City.Both Astore and Rodman CPA's president, Steve Rodman, CPA, MST, CVGA have been actively involved with NESEA for a number of years.Rodman CPAs is a charter member of the Mass Solar Coalition, as well as a member of Northeast Sustainable Energy Association (NESEA), Northeast Clean Energy Council (NECEC) and Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).Green Energy ExpertsRenewable energy producers and businesses that pursue energy efficiency initiatives rely on Rodman CPAs to provide them with a sustainable financial roadmap through expert partnership/corporate structuring for optimal tax benefits, auditing, ongoing advisory services for federal, state and local tax incentives; and specialized strategic financial planning and management.Rodman CPAs' Green Team includes the firm's president Steve Rodman, CPA, MST, and partners Kathy Parker, CPA, MST and Tom Astore, CPA JD, along with Elysha Sturm, Senior Accountant and Mark Vitello, CPA, Supervisor.For more information about NESEA, visit http://nesea.org.About Rodman CPAsRodman CPAs provides tax advisory, accounting, and business strategy to small and mid-sized emerging and established businesses. Named one of Accounting Today's Best Accounting Firms to Work for, and one of the largest accounting firms in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, Rodman CPAs offers an innovative and strategic approach with the personal touch of a smaller regional CPA firm. For more than 50 years, Rodman CPAs has been specializing in customized accounting and tax solutions that improve business performance, processes, financial operations, and information technology.The firm serves as a true business partner, helping clients perform and succeed during each stage of the business lifecycle. As domain experts in alternative energy, the "Green Team" at Rodman CPAs works with renewable energy producers and businesses throughout the U.S. offering tax advisory, financial, accounting services, and Investment Tax Credit (ITC) studies.Rodman CPAs is an independent member firm of BDO Alliance USA, which enables them to expand services to clients by accessing the resources of BDO USA, LLP and other Alliance members, ensuring greater flexibility, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit http://www.rodmancpa.com or contact (617) 965-5959.