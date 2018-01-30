Tabuchi to Sponsor Puerto Rico SEIA’s Inaugural Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tabuchi America, the world's leading residential hybrid solar-plus-storage manufacturer, announced today that the company is sponsoring and presenting at the Puerto Rico Solar Energy Industry Association's inaugural Clean Energy Summit in Puerto Rico. The event will be held at the San Juan Marriott Hotel on February 1st and 2nd, 2018.



"The extensive damage to the grid and the costs associated with rebuilding Puerto Rico's traditional power distribution system made it clear that the Distributed Energy Resources should be part of the restoration plan," said Harumi McClure, COO and President of Tabuchi America. "We're pleased to see the EIBS serving as a critical component for restoring power at community facilities, and as a building block for advanced and resilient micro grids on the islands," McClure added.With our vast experiences with Fukushima and other natural disasters in Japan, Tabuchi is well positioned to collaborate and lead the power restoration plans. As a call to action shortly after hurricane Maria devastated the island last October 2017, Tabuchi donated Eco Intelligent Battery Systems (EIBS) to schools, clinics, and other not-for-profit organizations. The EIBS systems allowed host sites to generate and store their solar power while the grid was down.Tabuchi has also assembled a group of industry partners, local solar companies, and volunteers to facilitate the installation of advanced solar+ storage systems at host sites in Puerto Rico and other Caribbean Islands. The company's joint "Pilots of the Caribbean" micro grid program has grown to include more than a dozen industry partners donating time, material and expertise to implement solar+ storage projects on several Caribbean Islands.About Tabuchi AmericaTabuchi America provides grid-friendly solar-plus-storage systems optimized for energy management and cost performance. The Eco Intelligent Battery System is a hybrid inverter with an integrated lithium-ion battery system and intelligent battery management controls. Its parent company, Tabuchi Electric, is one of the largest solar inverter manufacturers in the world with more than 93 years of power electronics experience. For more information, please visit tabuchiamerica.com.