TÃœV Rheinland Ð¡ertifies Hevel Groupâ€™s Heterojunction Solar Modules

Heterojunction solar modules produced by the leading Russian manufacturer and PV project developer Hevel Group (a part of Renova Group) were certified by TÃœV Rheinland, as an independent third-party is accredited for testing and certifying photovoltaic systems and components according to various international standards. Hevel's PV modules were qualified with IEC 61215 and IEC 61730.

These standards confirm that Hevel's PV modules passed different quality and safety tests at the TÃœV laboratory in Germany.
Earlier 2017 Hevel Group converted its thin-film Fab line into heterojunction technology and in the end of the previous year completed ramp up of its 160 MW solar module line.


Hevel Group (a part of Renova Group, founded in 2009) is Russia's largest integrated company in photovoltaics. The company comprises a production unit (the solar module production factory in Novocheboksarsk, the Chuvash Republic), the development unit (design, construction and operation of solar power plants) and the R&D Center for Thin-Film Technologies in Energetics (Saint-Petersburg), the major specialized research and development center for photovoltaics in Russia.

