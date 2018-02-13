“Innovation in Solar Building Skins & Energy Efficiency towards Sustainable Cities” - ETIP PV workshop will take place on 19 and 20 March, 2018 in Berlin, Germany

The conference and workshop on ‘Innovation in Solar Building Skins & Energy Efficiency towards Sustainable Cities' will take place in Berlin on 19 and 20 March, 2018 at the Radisson BLU Hotel (Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 3). It is part of a series of European conferences and workshops in the field of energy efficiency in buildings and cities with focus on innovation in solar building skins and building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).



The German event is organized by the Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB), together with SETA Network, London and in collaboration with the BIPV group of the European Technology & Innovation Platform Photovoltaics (ETIP PV), supported by national industries and stakeholders & associations.The national workshops will gather stakeholders in the value chain in the respective countries to understand the needs and opportunities of BIPV and to mobilize the actors to support the developments needed to grasp these opportunities.Within the context of energy efficiency in buildings and cities for new and existing building stock, the development of innovative design concepts and market approaches are essential. Key issue is the collaboration among the various stakeholders of the building design and construction process, such as building owners, developers, architects, building material industries, specialized PV/BIPV industry and research institutes.The European Technology and Innovation Platform Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) is a continuation of the European PV Technology Platform (EU PVTP) and the Solar European Industry Initiative (SEII) in a single platform under the new SET Plan governance. The ETIP PV's mission is in line with the Energy Union and the SET Plan priorities with focus on "Renewable technologies at the heart of the new energy system" and Europe to become "number 1 in renewables". ETIP PV gathers all the relevant stakeholders of the PV sector, with arrangements for cooperative discussions with member states (MS), associated countries (AC), and the Commission services. Its main role is to provide consensus-based strategic advice on all issues relevant to progressing research and innovation (R&I) efforts.For further information please contact:Bernhard Krause, ETIP PV Secretariat (info@etip-pv.eu)www.etip-pv.eu