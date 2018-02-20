CMI Limited, the leading Specialty Cables manufacturer, announces Q3 results for 2017-18

CMI Limited at the meeting of its board of directors held on 10.02.2018 approved Standalone/ consolidated un- audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.



Revenue up by Rs. 51.17 %; PAT up 188.28% as compared to last year quarter, On quarter to quarter basis it up by 60.79% in revenue and 232% for the PATCMI Limited (BSE Scrip Code: 517330 NSE Symbol: CMICABLES) a specialist in a wide variety of cables used in Railway, Power, telecom, and other energy segment has declared its financial results for the quarter year ended December 30, 2017.Highlights:Consolidated: Revenues up by 51.17% to Rs.41574.99 Lacks in Nine Months as against Rs. 27501.34 Lacks in Nine Months ended 2016. On quarter to quarter basis it has increased by 60.79%, from Rs 8400.66 Lacks to Rs 13507.43 Lacks. PAT up by 188.28% to Rs.1901.17 Lacks for Nine Months as against Rs.659.48 Lacks in Nine Months ended 2016. On quarter to quarter basis it has increased by 232 % ,from Rs 205.99 Lacks to Rs 683.65 LacksStandalone Revenues up by 18.57 % to Rs.28525.74 Lacks in Nine Months as against Rs. 24056.17 Lacks in Nine Months ended 2016. On quarter to quarter basis it has increased by 47.09%, from Rs 6015.02 Lacks to Rs 8847.56 Lacks. PAT up by 2.26% to Rs.1648.70 Lacks in Nine Months as against Rs. 1612.26 Lacks in Nine Months ended 2016. On quarter to quarter basis it has increased by 30.03%, from Rs 350.50 Lacks to Rs 455.79 Lacks.Management Comments:Commenting on the results, Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Cmi Limited said, "We have concluded Q3- of the financial year on a successful note with 51.17% growth in the Top line and PAT 188.28 % up as compared to last year quarter. Our focus on consistently increasing our clientele and new product development using advance research and development techniques have augmented well with our vision to become a leading player in the Cable Industry.