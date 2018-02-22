SEIA Urges New Jersey Legislature to Pass Bill Raising State’s Solar Energy Goal

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) urged the New Jersey Legislature to pass Senate Bill 877 to keep the state's solar industry growing and maintain the more than 7,100 solar jobs in one of the largest solar markets in the U.S.



The bill is being examined today in a joint hearing held by the state Senate Budget and Appropriations and the Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities committees.The legislation would modify the state's Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) Solar Renewable Energy Credit obligation to require 5.1 percent of New Jersey's electricity to come from solar by 2021 (up from 4.1 percent). It also would establish a community solar program that will make solar available to residents who have not had the option before, such as renters, low-income residents, and small businesses.Following is a statement from Sean Gallagher, SEIA's vice president of state affairs:"The New Jersey legislature has taken the right initial steps to raise the state's renewable energy goal and create a community solar market."While a few key changes were left out of the final bill, including provisions to close out the current Solar Renewable Energy Credit program in an orderly manner, this bill provides both short-term fixes to the RPS and the authorization for community solar that the industry has been seeking. This legislation is particularly important as the federal government imposes misguided tariffs on solar cells and panels."With 2,234 megawatts of cumulative solar capacity installed, New Jersey is the 5th largest solar state in the US. The state's solar industry employs more than 7,100 workers, the 8th most in the nation. It added 1,000 workers between 2016 to 2017.###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 260,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.