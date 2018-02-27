WINAICO awarded “TOP BRAND PV” seal by EuPD Research

WINAICO, Taiwan's largest solar module manufacturer, was able to be highlighted among other manufacturers in the course of the annual "PV Installer Monitor 2017/2018 Germany" with excellent recommendation values. Compared to the previous year, WINAICO improved strongly in terms of market share and recommendation rate. Because of this outstanding performance, WINAICO has now been awarded with the seal "Top Brand PV 2018".

WINAICO has been awarded the Top Brand PV Germany 2018 Seal from the internationally recognized institute EuPD Research. Winning this seal approval confirms the WINAICO brand is in a leading position of European PV market and is recommended by local professional installers and retailers.



EuPD Research is a neutral authority research institute in Europe and dedicated to providing long-term global solar market analysis reports. The "Top Brand PV Seal" is conducted by EuPD Research since 2010, through annual surveys, market researchers and pollsters of EuPD Research identifies the preferences of PV installers worldwide when recommending module brands. The independent TOP BRAND PV Seal is based on an annual multi-level analysis of qualified statements in regards to brand perception, brand management and market penetration from installers and intermediaries."We are proud to be rated as a Taiwanese company in the German PV market. The award shows that our sustainable sales strategy and the outstanding quality of the WINAICO modules are rewarded by the installers, "explains Sascha Rossmann, WINAICO's Vice President of Global Sales."Winning the "Top Brand PV Germany " seal is confirmation from our customers and the industry that WINAICO provides the best quality and high-reliability modules in the market. It reinforces our belief that it is better to focus quality and points of difference over quantity." says Davis, CEO of WINAICO.WINAICO will continue to devote time and effort in PV market of European countries, Germany, Australia, United States, Japan and Taiwan. And also continues to provide the best quality and high-reliability modules to our customers.