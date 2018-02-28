Wind power: TÜV Rheinland to surveil Senvion rotor blade production

Cologne/Hamburg, February 28, 2018. TÜV Rheinland has been commissioned to perform comprehensive testing on behalf of Senvion, a manufacturer of wind turbines. The experts will surveil the production of rotor blades for the "Trianel Windpark Borkum II" offshore wind farm. In the process, they will check that the blades are conform to the production documents, that the rules of technology are observed, that specific quality requirements set down in the specifications are met and that deadlines are observed. The experts from TÜV Rheinland will also examine the documentation. This is not the first commission of its kind for the internationally active certification service provider. After successfully completing a production monitoring order for rotor blades in Castellón/Spain for the Nordgründe and Nordsee One wind farms, TÜV Rheinland has now been commissioned to surveil the blade production in Portugal as well.



The "Trianel Windpark Borkum II" wind farm is being developed 45 kilometers to the north of Borkum in the German North Sea as the second stage of the Trianel Windpark Borkum, a wind farm that has been operating since 2015. After completion, which is planned for autumn 2019, it will have an output of around 203 megawatts. It will contain 32 turbines from the Senvion 6.XM series.Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of both onshore and offshore wind farms. The international engineering company develops, produces and operates wind farms for almost any location - with a rated output between 2.0 and 6.33 megawatts and rotors ranging from 82 to 152 meters in diameter. Senvion also offers its customers project-specific solutions in the fields of turnkey solutions, service and maintenance, transport and installation and foundation planning and construction.TÜV Rheinland is accredited by DAkkS, the German accreditation body, as a certification organization for type and component certification for onshore and offshore wind turbines according to national and international standards, and is listed as an RE Certification Body by the IECRE. The company offers ambitious services such as location analysis, geotechnical exploration and verification of structural analysis but also manufacturer monitoring, quality inspection and construction monitoring. As an inspection body accredited by DAkkS according to DIN EN 17020, TÜV Rheinland offers wind turbine operators recurring and state-oriented testing, digitally assisted assessment of system conditions and special examinations by means of the latest destruction-free test methods. Special location reports, due diligence investigations and yield forecasting in turn serve to secure investments.TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded over 145 years ago. The Group employs 19,700 people around the world. They generate an annual turnover of about EUR 1.9 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, the environment, and technology in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects and helps to shape processes for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com