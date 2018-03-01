Antai New solar plant are all successfully connected to local grid

Apart from investing in power plant projects in Antai factory, all other distributed photovoltaic power plant projects that independently investing and construction have all been successfully connected to local grid and start power generation. Antai will take firm footsteps and always on the way for the construction of green energy.



More Headlines Articles

Let's take a look at the photovoltaic power plant projects finished under the hard work of Antai EPC team ...ä¸€ï¼šSite: 3 concrete roofs of Fujian Jibang Electronics Co., Ltd.Capacity: 237.6KWInstallation area: 4000ãŽ¡Products used : Solar mounting systems(Antaisolar), JA Solar(Panels), Huawei (Inverters)Antai provided EPC service. The installation angle of this project is 20Â°, it's expected to generate average power 250,000kWÂ·h per year. The life time is 25 years and total power generation is about 6,250,000 kWÂ·h. The generation mode is "spontaneous use, left power on-grid".äºŒï¼šSite: The Metal roof of Xiamen DYH Technology Co., LtdCapacity: 721.5KWInstallation area: 10000 ãŽ¡Products used : Talesun (Panels), TBEA (Inverters), Metal roof mounting system(Antaisolar)Investment mode: Antaisolar provides EPC service and invests the whole project.The project is expected an average annual generation of about 750,000 kW â€¢ h. Life time is 25 years and total generation is about 18.75 million kW â€¢ h. The generation mode is "spontaneous use, left power on-grid".ä¸‰ï¼šSite: 2 concrete flat roofs and 1 metal roof of Zhangzhou Antai Aluminum Co.,LtdCapacity: 982.8KWInstallation area: 12000ãŽ¡Products used : Aluminum solar mounting systems(Antaisolar)JA Solar(panels), Huawei(Inverters)Antaisolar provides EPC team and invests the whole projectã€‚The project is expected an average annual generation of about 1000,000 kW â€¢ h. Life time is 25 years and total generation is about 25 million kW â€¢ h. The generation mode is "spontaneous use, left power on-grid".In the new year, Antaisolar will continue its development and expansion in the green energy field. Look forward to more and more high-quality PV power plant projects!