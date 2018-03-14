Freedom Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Residential National Dealer of the Year” and “Residential Regional Top Producer of the Year” Awards

Freedom Solar, an Austin-based solar designer and installer, has received the SunPower "Residential National Dealer of the Year" award as well as the "Residential Regional Top Producer of the Year" award for its outstanding performance as a SunPower dealer in 2017.

"We are honored by this recognition of our success and proud of our long-standing partnership with SunPower, one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies," said Bret Biggart, CEO at Freedom Solar. "SunPower makes the world's highest efficiency solar systems, allowing us to offer our customers reliable solar energy and significant electricity savings over the life of their systems. As a SunPower Master Dealer since 2015, we are committed to bringing our customers the very best solar technology and installation expertise available in the market."



The "Residential Regional Top Producer of the Year" award recognizes the SunPower residential dealer that has the highest shipment volume in their region of the United States. The "Residential National Dealer of the Year" award honors SunPower residential dealers in the United States that consistently put customers first, while demonstrating exceptional industry knowledge and leadership. SunPower's global dealer network includes more than 500 dealers located in the U.S."SunPower's reputable national dealer network is strengthened by local solar companies like Freedom Solar, selected for their quality craftsmanship, industry expertise and customer service," said Martin DeBono, SunPower executive vice president, residential solar. "We congratulate Freedom Solar for an extraordinary performance in 2017 as a residential dealer, delivering the value of SunPower solar to homeowners in their community."In 2017, SunPower Freedom Solar installed over 4 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity across the state of Texas, including more than 435 residential projects ranging from 2.35 kilowatts (kW) to 26.2 kW. Since the company was founded in 2007, Freedom Solar has completed thousands of residential and commercial installations in Texas for clients including Whole Foods, Tejas Rodeo, and CubeSmart, among others.