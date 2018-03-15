Biomass Industry's Number One Event in Tokyo Focuses on North Asia's Gigantic Biomass Power Market

Kicking off with a workshop on Biomass Sourcing Strategies in Current Challenging Market facilitated by Poyry, Indufor, J. Lauritzen, Renewable Energy Institute, Pinnacle Renewable Energy, Ata Marie, Korea Ratings and RFP Group, the 2018 summit is a KEY MEETING for biomass buyers and suppliers to reconnect and discuss business prospects.



Following current FIT policy changes, Japan Biomass Power Association aims to update on Japan's Biomass Power Generation and Imports Outlook. Corporate Sponsors - Sumitomo and Renova present 'Meeting Japan's Need for Biomass (wood pellet, PKS, wood chips)' and 'Competitiveness of IPP Biomass Power Generation in Japan' respectively. In addition, Nippon Paper Industries shares its Biomass-Based Power Generation Business while NYK Bulk and Projects Carriers analyse shipping and logistics concerns of wood pellets and PKS for Japan.In addition to hosting a Networking Reception at this year's summit, Platinum sponsor Wood Pellet Association of Canada (WPAC) addresses key question - Will Canadian Wood Pellet Exporters Abandon Europe in favour of Asia?Sharing on South Korea's IPP, Co-Firing Projects, Capacity and Import Requirement for Wood Pellets is Biomass energy producer - Hanwha Energy.The summit also discusses:â€¢ Taiwan's Biomass Energy Development - Prime Oil Chemical Service Corporationâ€¢ Evolution of Wood Pellet Spot Market in Asia & Europe - Voyage Powerâ€¢ How the Biomass Supply Market is Becoming Global & What this Means for Asian & European Wood Pellet Buyers - RWE Supply & Tradingâ€¢ Considerations in Wood Pellet Handling through Ports - Fibreco Exportâ€¢ The Challenges & Solutions of Finding Sustainable Biomass Sources in a Competitive Environment - Induforâ€¢ Building the Sustainability Path for Oil Palm Biomass - Fuji Keizaiâ€¢ Bagasse Pellet from Thailand - MitrPhol SugarThe main summit concludes with a closing panel on Global Supply to North Asia led by panelists from CellMark, Enviva and Russia Forest Products (RFP) Group. A site visit to URE biomass power plant marks the end of the 4 day summit.Organized by Centre for Management Technology, Enviva joins as Corporate Sponsor while KAHL, Airex Energy, CPM Global Biomass Group, Control Union, Valmet are exhibitors.Call Ms. Huiyan at +65 63469113 or email huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg for more information.Source: Centre for Management Technology