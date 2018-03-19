Trojan Battery Expands Support for GRID Alternativesâ€™ International Program

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., March 19, 2018 - Trojan Battery Co., LLC, the world's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, today announced an expansion of its support for GRID Alternatives' International Program in 2018 via the supply of solar batteries to power various off-grid systems for the organization's projects around the world.



GRID Alternatives (GRID) is a national leader in making clean, affordable solar power and solar jobs accessible to low-income communities and communities of color, in addition to powering off-grid communities around the globe through its energy access work. To date, GRID has installed 166 systems in 34 communities in Nicaragua, Nepal and Mexico through its International Program. Trojan has been providing financial support and battery donations for the program since 2010.Trojan's expanded contribution will support GRID Alternatives' projects internationally, which provide solar access and job training to local communities. In addition, Trojan will send a team of employee volunteers to a GRID Alternatives project in Nicaragua to assist in installing a battery-based solar electric system. This solar project will power coffee processing equipment for a women's coffee cooperative in Jinotega, Nicaragua, enabling the women-led business to dramatically increase sales of their locally grown coffee."Trojan is proud to partner with the GRID Alternatives International Program by providing industry-leading deep-cycle batteries and sending a team of dedicated Trojan employee volunteers to work on this important project in Nicaragua," said Bryan Godber, senior vice president of global market development at Trojan Battery. "One of Trojan's corporate core values is to help provide energy access to off-grid communities in the U.S. and abroad, and we are excited to continue our support of GRID Alternatives' efforts to make a difference in underserved regions around the world."In 2017, Trojan sent a team of employee volunteers from its California and Georgia facilities to help install an off-grid solar system for a school and health clinic in San Isidro, Jinotega, Nicaragua."We are excited to partner with Trojan Battery again in 2018," said Jenean Smith, Director of International Programs at GRID Alternatives. "Trojan has played an important role in our International Program's energy access work since 2010, and we are so pleased that they are renewing and expanding their support for our work in bringing renewable energy to rural, off-grid communities around the globe."About GRID AlternativesGRID Alternatives is a national leader in making clean, affordable solar power and solar jobs accessible to low-income communities and communities of color. Using a unique, people-first model, GRID develops and implements solar projects that serve qualifying households and affordable housing providers, while providing hands-on job training. GRID has installed solar for more than 9,900 families to-date and helped households and housing providers save $312 million in lifetime electricity costs, while training over 36,000 people. GRID Alternatives has nine regional offices and affiliates serving California, Colorado, the mid-Atlantic region, and Tribal communities nationwide, and serves communities in Nicaragua, Nepal and Mexico. For more information, visit www.gridalternatives.org.About Trojan Battery CompanyTrojan Battery is the foremost producer of deep-cycle batteries with more than 90 years of battery engineering and manufacturing expertise. We lead the industry in innovative technologies to extend deep-cycle battery performance. Trojan's new Solar AGM line is the first in a series of new solar batteries planned for availability in coming months. Trojan also includes Smart Carbon™ in its Industrial and Premium flooded batteries to address the impact of inconsistent charging.Founded in 1925, the company is ISO 9001:2008 certified with operations in California and Georgia, and maintains two of the largest and most extensive research and development centers in North America, as well as one in Sligo, Ireland, dedicated to engineering new and advanced battery technology. For more information on Trojan Battery visit www.trojanbattery.com.