Asia's Key Electric Vehicle Makers, Battery and Infrastructure Majors to attend Battery, EV & Storage APAC

Spurred on by China and Japan, Southeast Asia is catching up on the global EV revolution, laying down charging station infrastructure and boosting EV production and sales. Leading the discussions at CMT's Battery, EV & Storage APAC Summit is major EV manufacturer -- Nissan Motor's Mr. Yutaka Sanada, RSVP - Asia and Oceania who presents on -- Electric Vehicles: The Road to a More Sustainable Future -- highlighting Southeast Asia's EV growth potential, public-private collaboration and Nissan's strategy.



Thailand's automobile industry and macro-economic outlook of ASEAN is shared by Dr. Amonthep Chawla, SVP & Head of Research Office, CIMB Thailand Public Company. Speaking on the Challenges and Chances of Electrification of Two Wheelers Market in Southeast Asia is Mr. Amine Kamel, Head BD -- Automotive Electronics, Robert Bosch (SEA). Mr. Franck Vitte, MD (Asia and Middle East), BlueSG -- that started Singapore's large-scale EV car-sharing programme last year -- presents its case study of urban mobility and EVs.Building Sturdy EV foundations -- batteries, electric mobility and energy storage -- is analysed in-depth by Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. The battery market is also examined in these 3 key sessions:â€¢ Market Status & Development Trend of LIB Cathode Materials -- Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co.â€¢ Recent Development on Precursor Materials -- Zoomwe Science & Technology Co.Southeast Asia's Electric Vehicle Development -- with focus on Policy, Adoption Roadmap, and Charging Infrastructure - features in three country specific presentations:â€¢ Thailand -- Dr. Pongpan Kaewtatip, VP, Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT)â€¢ Philippines -- Mr. Edmund Araga, VP, Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP)â€¢ Vietnam -- Mr. Tran Tuan Anh, Manager -- Product Planning & Training Department, Mitsubishi MotorsFurther the ASEAN Electrification Outlook: Stepping into the EV Era is shared by LMC Automotive.Highlighting the Present & Future of EV Charging Infrastructure is Greenlots. In addition, the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) & Outline to Applications is presented by Charging Interface Initiative e. V. (CharIN e. V.). In addition the charging infrastructure market focusing on -- safety, scalability and sustainability is shared by PlugIt.The summit also focuses on energy storage markets for EVs -- with these two presentations:â€¢ Application of ESS & Renewable Energy + Opportunity with Climate Change -- Hyosung Corporationâ€¢ Understanding the Value of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) in Thailand & South East Asia - WartsilaOrganized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit is sponsored by Roland Berger.Contact Ms. Huiyan Fu at +65 6346 9113 or email huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg for more details.SOURCE Centre for Management Technology