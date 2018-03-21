Asia's Key Electric Vehicle Makers, Battery and Infrastructure Majors to attend Battery, EV & Storage APAC

Visit http://www.cmtevents.com/aboutevent.aspx?ev=180410&pu=274056 for further information

CMT's Battery, EV & Storage APAC Summit on 25-26 April, 2018 in Bangkok maps Asia's electric vehicle market namely -- lithium-ion batteries production, charging station infrastructure readiness and energy storage systems.

03/21/18, 05:52 AM | EVs and Fuel Cells

Spurred on by China and Japan, Southeast Asia is catching up on the global EV revolution, laying down charging station infrastructure and boosting EV production and sales. Leading the discussions at CMT's Battery, EV & Storage APAC Summit is major EV manufacturer -- Nissan Motor's Mr. Yutaka Sanada, RSVP - Asia and Oceania who presents on -- Electric Vehicles: The Road to a More Sustainable Future -- highlighting Southeast Asia's EV growth potential, public-private collaboration and Nissan's strategy.


Thailand's automobile industry and macro-economic outlook of ASEAN is shared by Dr. Amonthep Chawla, SVP & Head of Research Office, CIMB Thailand Public Company. Speaking on the Challenges and Chances of Electrification of Two Wheelers Market in Southeast Asia is Mr. Amine Kamel, Head BD -- Automotive Electronics, Robert Bosch (SEA). Mr. Franck Vitte, MD (Asia and Middle East), BlueSG -- that started Singapore's large-scale EV car-sharing programme last year -- presents its case study of urban mobility and EVs.

Building Sturdy EV foundations -- batteries, electric mobility and energy storage -- is analysed in-depth by Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. The battery market is also examined in these 3 key sessions:
â€¢ Market Status & Development Trend of LIB Cathode Materials -- Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co.
â€¢ Recent Development on Precursor Materials -- Zoomwe Science & Technology Co.
Southeast Asia's Electric Vehicle Development -- with focus on Policy, Adoption Roadmap, and Charging Infrastructure - features in three country specific presentations:
â€¢ Thailand -- Dr. Pongpan Kaewtatip, VP, Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT)
â€¢ Philippines -- Mr. Edmund Araga, VP, Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP)
â€¢ Vietnam -- Mr. Tran Tuan Anh, Manager -- Product Planning & Training Department, Mitsubishi Motors

Further the ASEAN Electrification Outlook: Stepping into the EV Era is shared by LMC Automotive.
Highlighting the Present & Future of EV Charging Infrastructure is Greenlots. In addition, the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) & Outline to Applications is presented by Charging Interface Initiative e. V. (CharIN e. V.). In addition the charging infrastructure market focusing on -- safety, scalability and sustainability is shared by PlugIt.

The summit also focuses on energy storage markets for EVs -- with these two presentations:
â€¢ Application of ESS & Renewable Energy + Opportunity with Climate Change -- Hyosung Corporation
â€¢ Understanding the Value of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) in Thailand & South East Asia - Wartsila

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit is sponsored by Roland Berger.

Contact Ms. Huiyan Fu at +65 6346 9113 or email huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg for more details.


SOURCE Centre for Management Technology

03/21/18, 05:52 AM | EVs and Fuel Cells
Subscribe to Newsletter
More EVs and Fuel Cells News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

SolarEdge Technologies - Solar Inverters, Power Optimizers and PV Monitoring

SolarEdge Technologies - Solar Inverters, Power Optimizers and PV Monitoring

The SolarEdge PV inverter combines sophisticated digital control technology with efficient power conversion architecture to achieve superior solar power harvesting and best-in-class reliability. The fixed-voltage technology ensures the solar inverter is always working at its optimal input voltage over a wider range of string lengths and regardless of environmental conditions. A proprietary data monitoring receiver has been integrated into the inverter and aggregates the power optimizer performance data from each PV module. This data can be transmitted to the web and accessed via the SolarEdge Monitoring Portal for performance analysis, fault detection and troubleshooting of PV systems.
More Products
Feature Your Product