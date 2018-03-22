CATL, a Global Leader in Lithium Power Battery, Attending GBF ASIA 2018!
CATL, a well established supplier of lithium power batteries, has chosen the 3rd Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Sourcing Fair (GBF Asia 2018) as its one and only exhibition partner in China, to exhibit its latest products next August.
About CATL
With a reputation bolstered by its safe, high-energy density and fast-charging battery technology, CATL has seen its shipment increased by 100% for several years in a row. And it becomes the world's third largest manufacturer of lithium batteries for two consecutive years.
Intimate partnership between CATL and world mainstream automobile brands like BMW, BAIC, and etc, has also been formed.
Besides CATL, other internationally acclaimed battery suppliers, such as Tianjin Lishen, Jiangsu Highstar, Shenzhen OptimumNano, Sunwoda, Dynavolt, Honbro, Han's Laser, OMEC, TANAKA, and etc have also confirmed their attendance at GBF Asia 2018!
If you want to meet face-to-face with China's top enterprises or tap into Chinese market, then please register now as our esteemed exhibitor or visitor!
The 3rd Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Sourcing Fair 2018 (GBF Asia 2018)
Date: August 16th- 18th, 2018
Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Pazhou, Guangzhou
Website: http://www.battery-expo.com/index.php?lang=en
Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group
GuangdongÂ Honest Exhibition Co., Ltd
Contact Person: Aileen Chen
Email:Â grand.fi@grahw.com; Aileen Chen
Tel:Â 86-20-29806525
Fax:Â 86-20-82579220
Mobile/What 's App:Â +86 15089702986
