POWERSTATION 247, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW SILICON VALLEY ENERGY STORAGE HEADQUARTERS

NEWS RELEASE



More Headlines Articles

CONTACT:Katherine Potterkpotter@powerstation247.comPOWERSTATION 247, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW SILICON VALLEY ENERGY STORAGE HEADQUARTERS FOR SCALABLE PRODUCTIONCompany Moves Manufacturing of its Residential All-in-One Storage to CaliforniaSAN JOSE, CALIF. March 21, 2018 / PR Newswire / - POWERSTATION 247, Inc., the only U.S. manufactured all-in-one residential, behind-the-meter (BTM) energy storage company, announced today it has moved its corporate headquarters from Pompano Beach, Florida to San Jose, California where it is manufacturing and distributing its fully integrated energy storage solutions. POWERSTATION 247's new headquarters is strategically located in California, one of its largest energy storage markets, and Silicon Valley innovation.POWERSTATION 247 Chief Executive Officer Nathan Hightower stated, "POWERSTATION 247™, our all-in-one, residential energy storage system, is the most powerful behind-the-market energy storage system currently available. California is the fastest growing solar and energy storage market in the U.S. and is the leader in technology market disruptors, making San Jose an ideal headquarters for POWERSTATION 247. As we expand our market presence, we continue our focus on serving residential markets in the U.S. and select global regions that require energy grid autonomy and self-reliance."POWERSTATION 247™ offers customers a variety of unique storage benefits. While other systems require the integration of different parts from third-party component vendors and manufacturers, the POWERSTATION 247™ is a plug-and-play appliance with an easy, 2-3 hour install time. Its patent-pending BTM storage design integrates proprietary Power Module, BMS and Energy Management System for truly turnkey residential solar plus energy storage solutions.For homeowners, POWERSTATION 247™ can be an islanded residential energy appliance enabling solar, backup generator, and self-energy management, on and off the grid. Resilient, scalable, and simple to use, the product will automatically switch from grid to islanding to grid connectivity when there is a power outage. When islanded it meets the high ramp-up requirements for major power appliances, like air conditioning, quickly and reliably.About POWERSTATION 247™POWERSTATION 247 is a distributed energy hardware and software company delivering solar plus storage solutions to residential customers to save money and energy with its patent-pending energy storage systems. Its plug-and-play storage system is certified, in production, and is shipping to select markets in the U.S. and a growing number of international markets. It is the most powerful behind-the-meter energy storage system currently available and is the only storage system that interfaces with optional generation sources for residential and future commercial customers. POWERSTATION 247 is formerly Concept by US, established in 2012. For more information on POWERSTATION 247, please visit www.powerstation247.com.###