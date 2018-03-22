Solar Company Releases Worldâ€™s First Periodic Table of Solar Elements

Go Solar Group, a full-service residential and commercial solar installer based in Utah and Reno Nevada, has released the world's first periodic table of solar panel elements. The table, which looks like a normally gridded solar panel, contains essential elements of panels that will work well for homeowners.



"This periodic table creatively showcases the depth and range of our company's solar knowledge and objectively simplifies solar prospects' search for the solar provider that best fits their needs," notes Scott Cramer, CEO of Go Solar Group."The residential solar industry is subject to a lot of misconception. Given our expertise on the subject, we believed it was time to step up as a clarifying and creative voice that re-champions the value of solar power. Solar is an increasingly complex yet worthwhile investment, and we want to clarify all that solar entails moving forward. We created the table to function as a comprehensive checklist that helps homeowners understand exactly what they need to know, and nothing they don't," Cramer concludes.Much like the actual Periodic Table of Elements, Go Solar's periodic table is a complete guide for the topic it covers, covering components of a solar array that 1) occur off the panel, 2) occur on the panel, and 3) bridge both off-the-panel and on-the-panel elements.Each solar panel element has tiered positive and negative charges, highlighting not just the components of a solar array but also what should be pursued and what should be avoided when objectively searching for a solar installer.Learn more about Go Solar Group's Periodic Table of Solar Elements.About Go Solar Group:Go Solar Group is a full-service residential solar provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Founded in 2009, the company initially provided solar power to orphanages in Africa, giving a 1:1 purchase opportunity to off-the-grid areas in Uganda and Zambia. After obtaining an electrical license in 2011, Go Solar Group became NABCEP (North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners) Certified in 2013 to scale its efforts in the Utah and Reno, NV markets.