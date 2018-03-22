2018-03-13



Sydney, NSW: Late last month WINAICO, Taiwan's largest solar panel manufacturer was awarded the Top PV Brand Seal for Australia and Germany by Europe's leading sustainability research firm EuPD. WINAICO Australia Pty Ltd launched as a wholly owned subsidiary in 2012. The direct to market move into Australia enabled Australian Installers to receive premium quality products and excellent customer service direct from the Manufacturer.On being presented this award Managing Director and founder of the Australian branch Blair Pester says, "It is an honour after 6 years of hard work to be an established brand in Australia and have earned this brand recognition and to be one of the top PV Products available in the Australian Market". The fact that WINAICO was awarded the Top Brand PV seal in Australia and as well as Germany is further endorsement of WINAICO's brilliant world-wide sales philosophy.The Top PV Brand Seal is awarded to companies with outstanding brand management which includes recognition and recommendation of the brand in a highly competitive market. It is a seal issued by EuPD which is a European independent research and consulting firm that annually conducts thorough market research through thousands of surveys across Europe.About WINAICO - Manufacturer and system supplierAs a global PV brand based in Taiwan, WINAICO manufactures and distributes crystalline high-performance modules worldwide. Their target customers include solar specialists, solar technologists, installation specialists and project developers. Installation specialists profit here from the superior product quality of products manufactured in Taiwan in accordance with the highest quality standards, as well as from the comprehensive consultation, planning and maintenance services from WINAICO. Generous stock levels ensure the rapid availability of WINAICO products.WINAICO is an independently operated subsidiary with its international headquarters in Taiwan and own subsidiaries and branches in Asia, Australia, USA, and Europe.WINAICO's Australian branch is based in Sydney and services the Asia-Pacific region. Starting up in 2012 they now have almost 200 customers over this area.