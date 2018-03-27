POWERSTATION 247 INSTALLS ENERGY SOLAR STORAGE UNITS AT NEW COMPUTECH CITY HEADQUARTERS IN FLORIDA

NEWS RELEASE



CONTACT:Katherine Potter408-398-6611kpotter@powerstation247.comPOWERSTATION 247 INSTALLS ENERGY SOLAR STORAGE UNITS AT NEW COMPUTECH CITY HEADQUARTERS IN FLORIDAPOWERSTATION 247™ Provides Up To 52 kWh of Storage(SAN JOSE, CALIF.) March 26, 2017 / POWERSTATION 247, the only U.S. manufactured all-in-one residential, behind-the-meter (BTM) energy storage company, announced today its new installation of three POWERSTATION 247™ storage systems at CompuTech City's new headquarters in Longwood, Fla. CompuTech City is a leader in HealthCare IT services. The POWERSTATION 247™s provide up to 52 kWh of solar energy storage to CompuTech City's new 10,000 sq. ft. headquarters.At their new energy efficient headquarters, CompuTech City has incorporated solar and the Powerstation 247™ energy storage for self-sufficiency and the resiliency of their critical server loads, using renewable energy. The renewable solution incorporates shade structure-mounted solar panels connected directly to three Powerstation 247™ energy storage systems, which power, with an in-line UPS, the critical server systems on a dedicated circuit."With our new headquarters we wanted solar to be an integral part of our energy solution for self-sufficiency," commented Dave Patel, CEO of CompuTech City. "By adding the POWERSTATION 247™ systems, we can extend the solar energy into the non-solar hours, and it gives us long duration backup capability in the event of severe weather outages."About CompuTech CityCompuTech City is a team of knowledgeable professionals dedicated to providing relationship-driven IT services exclusively to the Healthcare industry. Since 2002, it has been a key component in its client's success as it understands their individual needs, enabling the company to deliver effective services. At CompuTech City, the company implements round the clock support with a proactive approach, virtually eliminating any downtime, and maximizing its clients' productivity.About POWERSTATION 247™POWERSTATION 247™ is a distributed energy hardware and software company delivering solar plus storage solutions to behind-the-meter customers to save money and energy with its patent-pending energy storage systems. The plug-and-play product is designed in Germany and manufactured in the U.S. POWERSTATION 247™ is certified, in production, and is shipping to select markets in the U.S. and a growing number of international markets. It is the most powerful behind-the-meter energy storage system currently available and is the only storage system that interfaces with renewables and backup generators for residential and future commercial customers. For more information on POWERSTATION 247, please visit www.powerstation247.com.###