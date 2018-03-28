3rd Annual Grid Modernization Forum in Chicago to Examine Latest Progress and Technologies for the 21st Century Electric Grid

This two-day Forum closely examines lessons learned to date by industry leaders pushing the frontiers of grid modernization and reliability. As in previous editions, key technology innovators and executives will come together to share perspectives on how best to leverage smart grid investment, effectively engage customers, and meet the challenges of the changing energy ecosystem. Organizations confirmed to speak include ComEd, National Grid, AES, DTE Energy, ConEdison, Ameren, NextEnergy, Argonne National Lab, DNV GL, Midwest ISO, the University of Illinois at Chicago, EPRI, NEMA and many others.

The drive to modernize the current electric utility grid is on. A top priority for the U.S. Department of Energy is to enhance the grid's resiliency, reliability, security, affordability, flexibility and sustainability as we enter the 21st Century and beyond. A range of technology strategies are being evaluated by utilities, with an eye toward deployment and integration into current systems.



The 3rd Annual Grid Modernization Forum, May 23-24, 2018 in Chicago, closely examines lessons learned to date by industry leaders pushing the frontiers of grid modernization and reliability. As in previous editions, key technology innovators and executives will come together to share perspectives on how best to leverage smart grid investment, effectively engage customers, and meet the challenges of the changing energy ecosystem.Organized by the Smart Grid Observer, (www.smartgridobserver.com), the event will discuss case studies of improved network performance, resiliency, outage restoration, and distributed energy resource (DER) integration, with the intent of determining best practices and evaluating technology advances for possible implementation. As in prior years, this is a unique opportunity to network with top industry professionals who are leading the way toward effective grid modernization and the integrated, interoperable, resilient energy network of tomorrow.Organizations confirmed to speak include ComEd, National Grid, AES, DTE Energy, ConEdison, Ameren, NextEnergy, Argonne National Lab, DNV GL, Midwest ISO, the University of Illinois at Chicago, EPRI, NEMA and many others."This will be a great opportunity to network with key executives leading grid modernization in the U.S.," says Daniel Coran, program manager for the forum. "The focus will be on lessons learned to date and best practices for improving grid performance, integrating renewables, and enhancing grid reliability."Topics to be Addressed Include:- Evaluating and deploying emerging technologies- Managing and integrating distributed energy resources- Energy storage advances for improved grid performance and flexibility- Achieving the end-to-end Digital Utility vision- Best practices and strategies for enhancing grid responsiveness and reliability- Blockchain applications for the energy industry- Advanced communications networks for next-gen services and apps- Network architectures for the evolving energy ecosystem- Advanced grid sensing, measurement and control technologies- Enabling consumer choice while controlling costs and enhancing efficiency- Microgrids as a strategy for utilities and C&I customers going forward- Cybersecurity challenges and real-time response to disruptions- And moreThe Forum is intended for network strategists at at investor-owned, municipal, and rural utilities, as well as grid operations engineers and directors, service and network planners, system integrators, policy-makers, and technology innovators. Sponsors of the forum include S&C Electric, Hendrix Aerial Cable Systems, PowerRunner, and National Grid.The conference will be preceded by a tour of the Smart Grid Solutions Demonstration Center at S&C Electric Company's global headquarters in Chicago. The demonstration center allows attendees to see, in real time, how smart grid technologies respond to grid issues and optimize power delivery systems. The demonstration center includes interactive exhibits that display S&C's solutions such as microgrids, self-healing technology, energy storage integration solutions and communications systems.20% off early bird registration rates are currently available. For full information and to register, visit http://www.grid-modernization-forum.com