ABB’s new, intelligent residential solar inverter series is now available

The new UNO-DM-PLUS-US series is now available for immediate shipment in the US.



Available in five power ratings, from 3.3 to 6.0kW, these solar inverters have a compact design that delivers high performance with excellent power density enabling maximum energy production. They are designed with digital intelligence and technical sophistication that optimizes the performance of residential PV installations.Code compliance is not a problem with this family. The UNO-DM-PLUS-US series is Rule 21 phase 2/UL1741-SA and is SunSpec™ Certified. The UNO-DM-PLUS-US series is compatible with ABB's string-level Rapid Shutdown. The ABB RSD 2.0 unit is available in single and duel channel connections and in-stalls to the panel in a snap, literally."At ABB we are committed to our customers' needs through innovative products," said Mario Thomas, product manager for string inverters at ABB's Solar business in the US. "The UNO-DM-PLUS's new de-sign wraps ABB's quality and engineering into a lightweight and compact package; meanwhile, it embraces the digital advances and code requirements the industry requires."This flexible inverter design comes with embedded connectivity and efficient communication SunSpec Protocol, which enables the UNO-DM-PLUS-US to be easily integrated within any current or future device for smart building automation, smart grid integration and with third party monitoring and control systems. The UNO-DM-PLUS-US also comes with remote Over the Air (OTA) firmware upgrade for inverter and components.Once the inverter is installed, operators can turn to a smartphone to commission the unit via a simple, built-in web user interface. This enables them to gain access to features such as advanced inverter con-figuration settings and Aurora Manager, which facilitates OTA firmware updates (remote software up-dates).Further efficiencies gained, with installation times greatly reduced due to an easy commissioning wiz-ard, which simplifies the configuration process resulting in lower installation time and reduced costs.For more information about the products, services and training please visit www.abb.com/solarinvert-ers.ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com