Can a European Energy Franchise be as Easy to Start as a McDonaldâ€™s in the U.S? This Company Says Yes

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2018 - Armand Doru Domuta, the CEO of Restart Energy, a disruptive electricity and gas supply company that recently raised $30 million in its MWAT Token ICO, boldly proclaims "It's easier to purchase a European e nergy franchise than an American McDonald's franchise."



According to Restart Energy's CEO Armand Doru Domuta, "Our energy franchises can be up and running quickly, have a low initial start-up cost, preferable franchise fees and greater potential for profit than a McDonald's franchise in the United States."A Type A franchise acts as the exclusive representative of Restart Energy in a particular country, responsible for all operations therein. Only one Type A franchise is available per country and they can be established within a two-month window.A Type B Restart Energy franchise is designed for brokers and resellers who can sell energy packages to an existing or new customer base. Type B franchises can be established quickly, on average within 2-14 days. In contrast, potential McDonald's franchisees must apply for and be accepted to a highly selective training program, which takes at least nine months to complete prior to being awarded the opportunity to purchase a franchise.Dollars vs. TokensWhereas McDonald's, in the United States, uses the traditional U.S. dollars for its financial transactions, Restart Energyfranchises are acquired with MWAT tokens.In addition to a $45,000 franchise fee, McDonald's requires franchise owners to provide an initial down payment of either 40 percent of the total cost for a new restaurant or 25 percent for an existing restaurant. Furthermore, a potential franchise owner must have between $500,000 and $750,000 in liquid assets.Contrast this with the fact that Restart Energy only requires potential franchisees to own (this is not a fee) 10,000 MWAT tokens ($324.28) for a city franchise, 100,000 MWAT ($3,24.28) for a regional franchise, 1,000,000 ($32,428) for a country franchise, or 10,000,000+ ($324,280) for a Master franchise. Prices are as of March 19, 2018, but can fluctuate in a volatile market. The most up to date information on MWAT can be accessed at coinmarketcap .McDonald's franchise owners are required to pay a monthly service fee, based on a percentage of the fast food restaurant's sales. Currently franchise holders pay four-percent of their monthly sales to the McDonald's corporation. Franchise holders are also required to pay a monthly base or percentage in rent, which is also calculated based on monthly sales.There are, however, the normal costs involved in opening a business to consider. Costs associated with a type A franchise are higher due to various expenses involved with opening a power retail company. Type B, on the other hand, is far less expensive to set up but also less lucrative, as the franchisee will then be a broker/reseller for Restart Energy or a type A franchise's energy supply offers.Restart Energy is the fastest growing private energy and gas provider operating in a European Union country. To date, the company has received over 200 franch ise applications from around the world, with the majority coming from the U.K., U.S. and Australia.Domuta is confident in his product, suggesting, "In three years perhaps McDonald's will be using our energy to fuel their franchises in Europe."About Restart EnergyRestart Energy, founded in 2015 in Timisoara, Romania, is the fastest-growing independent electricity and gas supply company in the European Union, with 1700% revenue growth since its inception - having achieved $20 million annual revenues in 2017 and is forecast to raise that figure to $100 million in 2018.Restart Energy developed the first energy retail franchise and is currently developing a global decentralized and delocalized electrical energy supply platform and ecosystem. Restart Energy serves over 3,000 SMEs and multinational companies withenergy, gas and fuel packages and over 27,000 energy and gas household customers; in the first two months of 2018, the company managed to onboard 5,000 additional customers.Notably, in September 2017, Restart Energy became the first European energy supplier to accept invoice payments in Bitcoin.